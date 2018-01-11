Police officer acquitted in stolen car case

The Larnaca district court on Thursday acquitted police officer Andreas Michaelides, 36, who was accused of being involved in the import and circulation of stolen cars from the UK.

The judge, reading out his decision, said that some of the witnesses were unreliable and that the prosecution had based its case on circumstantial evidence. He thus concluded Michaelides was innocent and relieved him of the charges.

Another suspect, 38-year-old Panayiotis Pentavkas, a resident of Ormidia, had been caught in possession of a stolen Range Rover which was registered in Cyprus with a fake number and arrested on January 19, 2015.

When the car Pentavkas was driving at the time was checked in Kalo Chorio, Larnaca, he fled and escaped. Later on, the car was found at a car repair shop in Larnaca.

Further investigations revealed the car, worth some €100,000, had been stolen in the UK on March 3, 2012.

The vehicle identification number displayed on the car did not match the one entered for registration. Also, it was found that the vehicle registration number matched that of another Range Rover belonging to a British resident of Paphos.

Michaelides was accused of being involved in the case after it was discovered that on January 11, 2015, he had searched the computerised police system for motor vehicle data for similar car data as the ones of the stolen car.

After his arrest, he was relieved of his duties on instructions by the Chief of Police.