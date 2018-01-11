The scars of war run deep

The National Theatre of Northern Greece will present the highly successful performance Gkiak for three performances in Nicosia tomorrow and Saturday.

The play is set in the village of Locris in ancient Greece during a wedding. The guests are at the reception and, one by one, they unfold their stories about Gkiak.

Gkiak, in the language of the Arvanites, means blood, consanguinity, vendetta, revenge and race. The protagonists of these stories, Arvanites from the village of Locris, have fought in Asia Minor and experienced the violence of war.

The stories they tell also reveal that, after they returned home, they were never the same again. They collided with the traditional values of the society in which they grew up, and they were shocked when they realised that the life they knew was gone. The stories which they share with us will reveal their moral and psychological dilemmas.

Gkiak

Performance of the play directed by Georgia Mavragani. January 12-13. THOC Warehouse, Kampou 29, Strovolos, Nicosia. Friday: 8.30pm and Saturday: 6pm and 8.30pm. €15. In Greek. Tel: 22-480300