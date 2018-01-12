Bases officer receives medal

Queen Elizabeth has awarded Dhekelia officer Andreas Pitsillides with the Overseas Territory Police Medal, the only one of its kind handed out in 2018 across all of the overseas territories.

The Queen’s New Year’s Honours List acknowledges Superintendent Pitsillides’ three decades of “meritorious service” after joining the force in 1987, a British Sovereign Bases press release said.

“Now, 52, the career officer has risen through the ranks having served in numerous different positions in both the Eastern and Western Sovereign Base Areas,” it added.

“I have always believed that if you work hard then your efforts will be recognised and this was exactly that. I feel very privileged to receive this award and of course the fact that the chain of command feels I deserve it makes it very special,” Pitsillides said.

“Being a policeman is a great job and you work with a fair code of ethics, integrity and principles and those things have always really appealed to me as a person,” he added.

Pitsillides, who has obtained an MBA in Business Administration and a Professional Diploma in Management from the Open University, acknowledges the style of policing has changed but not to its detriment.

“The way we do business has definitely changed over the years. When I first started it was more about enforcement of the law and security but now we work with the community and not just for the community,” Pitsillides said.