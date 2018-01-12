Cyprus has high levels of sick leave

January 12th, 2018

Cyprus had the highest levels of paid sick leaves in 2015 across the EU, figures published by Eurostat revealed on Friday.

According to the figures, the share of total social benefits spent on paid sick leave was 8.5 per cent in Cyprus, more than double the EU average, which stood at 3.6 per cent.

Cyprus was followed by Germany and the Netherlands, both of which paid 6.1 per cent on paid sick leave benefits as a percentage of total social benefits.

The lowest share of expenditure on paid sick leave was in Greece at 0.7 per cent. Italy, Portugal and Romania were close at 1.2, 1.4 and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

  • Vegchef

    Why should anyone be surprised at this when civil servants are ALLOWED 42 days sick leave per annum as part of their terms and conditions.

  • Arnt Otto Østlie

    Very dubious comparison. Paid sick leave high could also be other benefits low.

  • Douglas

    Shirkers and workers seems a big gap 🙂

    • Terryw45

      A healthy ‘Mediterranean diet’ ?

