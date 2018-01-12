Greek metro halted, ships docked in protest over right to strike

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the parliament building against planned government reforms in Athens

The Athens subway came to a standstill on Friday as Greeks protested against new reforms that parliament is set to approve on Jan 15 in return for bailout funds, including restrictions on the right to strike.

In the first major industrial upheaval of 2018, the shutdown of the Athens metro, used by some 938,000 commuters daily, caused traffic gridlock in the city of 3.8 million people.

Ships were unable to sail as workers went on strike and state-run hospitals had to rely on reserve staff as doctors walked off the job. More work stoppages were expected on Monday.

The bill pending approval in parliament on Monday would reduce family benefits, introduce a new process for foreclosures on overdue loans and make it harder to call a strike.

It has outraged many Greeks, who have seen living conditions and incomes plummet since the country first sought international aid to stave off bankruptcy in 2010, and required another two bailouts thereafter.

A man exits a metro station, during a 24-hour strike in Athens

At present, unions can call strikes with the support of one-third of their members. The new law would raise that to just over 50 per cent, which creditors hope would limit the frequency of strikes and improve productivity that lags about 20 per cent behind the EU average.

Pame, a communist-affiliated union, was scheduled to hold a demonstration in central Athens at midday (1000 GMT) on Friday.

“Blood was shed by generations which came before us to have the right to strike. Now a so-called left wing government is trying to abolish it,” said Nicos Papageorgiou, a 50 year old hotel worker.

Syriza, the dominant party in the government elected in 2015, has its roots in left-wing labour activism.

Papageorgiou and about 200 other Pame members rallied outside the finance ministry on Thursday evening. Earlier in the week, there were angry scenes when some union members burst into the labour ministry, demanding the government rescind the bill.

Adedy, the largest union of public-sector workers, scheduled a work stoppage for Monday.

The government says it needs the reforms to receive tranches of bailout aid. The latest bailout, worth up to €86bn, expires in August. So far Greece has received €40.2bn, and a new tranche is expected to be worth around €4.5bn.

  • almostbroke

    The Greeks go on strike when the Right wing was in power and still go on strike with the Left wing in power ! That’s all they know , productivity and work ethic is not at the top of their list even the Communist unions who only strike for ideological reasons even turn on their own the Left wing Government . Greece a ‘basket case ‘

    • Neroli

      A basket case indeed rather like its daughter country!!

      • almostbroke

        Cyprus is probably a bigger ‘basket case ‘ because they pander to Greece at every turn . The Greeks have never done anything for Cyprus ,apart from the language, only rob the Cypriots blind in their economic a dealings and the Cypriots accept it because they are still hoping for ‘enosis ‘ , yes a bigger ‘basket case ‘

        • NuffSaid

          What an ignorant comment to make.

          • Neroli

            No, a very true comment!

          • almostbroke

            Banks , bonds , telegraph poles , waste management , casinos , ect ect , come to mind !

            • NuffSaid

              I refer to your comment about Cyprus being a basket case, it is not. However I do agree with your other sentiments about what Greece has done to Cyprus, the same can be said for turkey.

              • almostbroke

                ‘When you lay with dogs you tend to wake up with fleas ‘

              • almostbroke

                Yes Nuff – Cyprus is Cypriot , time to free themselves of all the trappings of interfering foreign countries, and become a truly independent sovereign country which it is not at present !

                • Evergreen

                  Yes

    • NuffSaid

      Work ethic is not a problem in Greece, Greeks Work the most hours of all European countries. They do however have an issue with striking which does need addressing and which is seriously impacting productivity. The ultra left parties and their ideologies are the biggest problem to reform that the nation needs. Greece is currently a basket case which I note that you take great joy in writing but slowly it is turning the page, it will take a lot longer and I hope that it succeeds. It’s the attitude of a minority hard core of its people and the politicians that manipulate them that needs to change.

      • Wanderer

        “slowly it is turning the page” — can you elaborate? I am curious to learn if anything has changed for the better in recent years.

