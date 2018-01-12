Learn from one of the best body language gurus

It doesn’t take a genius to understand body language but it needs training to know how your body language can improve your chances of succeeding in the business world.

Ready and waiting to teach how to use our body to narrate our very own success story on Wednesday will be trainer in body language Lui Schweizer from Switzerland.

The trainer, who is considered to be one of the best body language trainers in Europe, will teach all about body language basics, how to recognise lies and micro expressions, how to lead naturally using body language correctly and how to increase your income by gaining trust and trusting others. The training will also include video presentations as a means of enabling the trainer and trainees to spot body language traits and analyse them.

Once you have learnt the body language basics, according to Schweizer, you will be able to use them right away in the video part of the training, and for your own benefit. Schweizer will also give immediate feedback on your own body language and also give you tips on how to improve it.

Schweizer – who is also a memory trainer, actor, coach and author with over 3,000 stage appearances and has over 40,000 happy and satisfied customers – has an impressive stage presence and an understanding of body language. He explains how we can use our body to talk and how we can listen to body language simply. It is so simple and easy to understand, in fact, that as soon as you leave the training session you will be able to spot if someone is telling the truth, just by the way they are sitting and standing.

The cost for the training session is €22 per person and includes coffee but not lunch.

Training session on body language for business by Lui Schweizer. January 17. Ajax Hotel, Limassol. 8.30am-4.30pm. €22. Tel: 99-389001. Email: [email protected]