Police praise ‘road policing’ policy

January 12th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 5 comments

Police praise ‘road policing’ policy

Police said on Friday the force’s performance improved in 2017 due to the policy of ‘road policing’.
“Road policing is a modern, international method of policing, which effectively contributes to the prevention of road traffic accidents and, more generally, to the fight against crime. The Cyprus police has been implementing road policing since 2013, aiming to tackle crime more effectively through road traffic controls. The method is based on the fact that persons committing all sorts of crimes and offenses are likely to be drivers who can be found on the roads at any time by members of the traffic police,” a police statement said.
The method led to a total of 174 cases of illicit possession of drugs and controlled drugs being detected in 2017, up from 79 in 2016.
The number of people caught with weapons and explosives rose to 95 in 2017 from 41 in 2016.
Regarding wanted or missing persons, 80 persons were identified in 2017, 32 more than in the year 2016.
A total of 46 stolen vehicles were detected in 2017, up from 26 the year before.

Print Friendly
  • JS Gost

    Stark message. 20% of all cars are not insured, 20% don’t have MOT’s and 10% of drivers don’t have valid licenses. All facts supported by real data. Before congratulating yourself comprehend these figures. These are the worst stats in the EU so once again we can celebrate being at the top of another table.

  • Neroli

    Not thing like blowing your own trumpet!! The policing here is a disgrace!

  • Gui Jun An

    Now sort out town tearaways – souped-up motors and screaming motorbikes keeping us all awake at 4 in the morning.

  • almostbroke

    Not having much luck with explosions particularly in Limassol !

    • Cydee

      Carried via donkey?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close