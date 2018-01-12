Police praise ‘road policing’ policy

Police said on Friday the force’s performance improved in 2017 due to the policy of ‘road policing’.

“Road policing is a modern, international method of policing, which effectively contributes to the prevention of road traffic accidents and, more generally, to the fight against crime. The Cyprus police has been implementing road policing since 2013, aiming to tackle crime more effectively through road traffic controls. The method is based on the fact that persons committing all sorts of crimes and offenses are likely to be drivers who can be found on the roads at any time by members of the traffic police,” a police statement said.

The method led to a total of 174 cases of illicit possession of drugs and controlled drugs being detected in 2017, up from 79 in 2016.

The number of people caught with weapons and explosives rose to 95 in 2017 from 41 in 2016.

Regarding wanted or missing persons, 80 persons were identified in 2017, 32 more than in the year 2016.

A total of 46 stolen vehicles were detected in 2017, up from 26 the year before.