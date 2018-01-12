Remand for money jar theft

Three teenagers were remanded at Limassol district court on Friday in connection with the theft of some €8,000 from a woman’s money jar.

The case was reported to police by a 25-year-old woman after she noticed the money jar which she was saving money for her child’s treatment abroad was stolen.

Police arrested two teenagers, 15 and 17 that are in her close circle in connection to the case. A 19-year-old male was also arrested for helping them.

Court heard the girls had stolen the money to help his drug addiction.

The three were remanded for eight days.

Police continue investigations.