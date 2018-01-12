Works on Ayia Napa Cavo Greco road

Cape Greco

Stretches of the Ayia Napa – Cavo Greco road will be closed to traffic due to road works from January 15 for about a week from 7pm to 6am, the transport ministry said on Friday.
The road will remain open on Sundays.
During the works traffic will be channeled via adjacent roads.
The department of public works in a statement apologised for the unavoidable inconvenience and asked drivers to follow police instructions and signs.
The public can follow the progress of the road works at www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy.

  • Cydee

    I love that drive, out to the very edge. Happy days.

