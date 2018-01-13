Chelsea held 0-0 at home by Leicester

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw at home by 10-man Leicester City on Saturday, handing the advantage to Manchester United in what has become a race for second place in the Premier League behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

The champions struggled for much of the game against the team that won the title a year before them, with Leicester creating a string of chances in the first half, thanks in large part to winger Riyad Mahrez.

Chelsea, who drew 0-0 in two cup games before Saturday’s return to the league, improved after coach Antonio Conte replaced Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas with Pedro and Willian in the 58th minute. Leicester went down to 10 men when defender Ben Chilwell was booked twice in five minutes midway through the second half.

But Leicester held on for the draw which leaves Chelsea on 47 points, the same as Manchester United who play on Monday at home to struggling Stoke City. Leaders Manchester City have a 15-point advantage over both clubs.