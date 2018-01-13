The city of music awaits

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will take us to the city of Vienna, with a new year’s concert on Wednesday in Nicosia and on Thursday in Limassol.

The orchestra will be joined by soloist Giovanni Galetti on the bassoon, under the baton of Jens Georg Bachmann, for two performances. Called A Postcard from Vienna, audiences will be transported to the city where Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert and Brahms lived and worked. It is also the birthplace and stomping grounds of the entire Strauss Family. It’s only right then that Strauss Junior, Johann Strauss, is worthily represented in these New Year’s concerts with three waltzes and three polkas, with one bringing to mind the old glory that was the great Austro-Hungarian Empire, according to the orchestra’s press release.

These two nights of music will also include notes from Carl Maria von Weber and Franz von Suppe.

For the Paphos crowd, there will be a free bus leaving from the café at Karavella bus station on Thursday at 6.45pm. To book your place on the bus, send an email to [email protected] at least three days before the concert.

A Postcard From Vienna

Live performance by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. January 17. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €7/12. Tel: 22-463144

January 18. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €7/12. Tel: 22-463144