European Commission launches cohesion consultation

The European Commission launched this week a public consultation on EU funds in the area of cohesion policy.

The objective of this public consultation is to collect the views of all interested parties on how to make the most of every euro of the EU budget.

The feedback provided through the consultation is essential for the future as it will help design proposals for the post-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework and for the next generation of financial programmes, a press officer for the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Regional Policy said.

The post-2020 Multiannual Financial Framework is the EU’s long–term budget and the EC said it will make this year comprehensive proposals for the next generation of financial programmes.

The EC said that its proposals “will be designed to make it possible for the EU to deliver on the things that matter most, in areas where it can achieve more than Member States acting alone. This requires a careful assessment both of what has worked well in the past and what could be improved in the future”.

The consultation, that ends on March 8 – is open to all citizens and stakeholders interested in Cohesion policy, including beneficiaries of EU programmes and funds such as national, regional and local authorities, inter-governmental and non-governmental bodies, academic institutions, civil society and enterprises.

It concerns the policy areas of regional policy, employment and social affairs, social inclusion, vocational education and training, research and innovation, business and industry, energy, justice and fundamental rights, migration and asylum, transport, rural development, digital economy and society, climate action, maritime affairs and fisheries, structural reforms, and youth.

The questionnaire may be found at:

https://ec.europa.eu/eusurvey/runner/2eec41ff-e859-c4c9-1b47-86c508612517