Humanists slam education ministry’s anti-atheist teaching materials

January 13th, 2018 Cyprus 8 comments

The Cyprus Humanists expressed their discontent over proposed education ministry teaching materials that target and discriminate against atheists.

The group said in a statement that on the education ministry’s website, on the proposed teaching materials section, there is a PowerPoint presentation on ‘the phenomenon of atheism’.

“In short, this presentation states that the causes of atheism are the arrogance of modern scientists, superficial knowledge, and that it is the highest form of ingratitude, that God can use pain for pedagogical purposes, that the atheist makes the wrong choices, is self-absorbed and behaves without any moral constraints,” the group said.

The presentation concludes: “Let us avoid atheism then, to avoid experiencing its bad and sinful consequences.”

This, the group said, raises an issue of negative discrimination against atheists and a violation of the religious neutrality a public-school ought to adopt.

“We also raise the possibility of violating the law on hate rhetoric towards a particular group of people, namely atheists,” it said.

What’s worrying, they said, is that the presentation may have already been used in many schools. This also raises another issue, that of misinformation or dangerous information for the pupils.

Despite the Cyprus Humanists reported the material to the ombudswoman and to the anti-discrimination body last April, the presentation is still on the education ministry’s official website. The group said they had also filed a complaint with the ministry itself.

“Due to the severity of the issue, the Cyprus Humanists call all competent parties to take a stand and take the necessary actions to restore legitimacy and remove all discrimination against atheists,” it said.

The Cyprus Humanist Association promotes the full separation of church and state. The group says it is not against religion, but argues that religious activities should not be promoted at schools.

The same group filed another complaint with the education ministry last month over a Nicosia primary school that invited a priest to hear pupils’ confessions.

Actions such as taking pupils to church, participation in religious mysteries and confessions within schools, the group said, suggest a religious state that adopts a specific doctrinal direction and consequently does not treat equally citizens of different religions.

  • dave

    Very, very difficult question

    Granted creationism is nonsense – how does the church explain the existence of dinosaurs, tearing each other apart 500 million years before man even appeared?

    On the other hand, religious people are generally happier than atheists, so in some senses the Archbishop is right if he desires a happier society

  • Greenpeace

    Religion — in the sense of “faith and belief” should be held outside of the state controlled education system. Religion in the sense of analysis, critique and indeed “comparative analysis” of all religions would fit quite nicely within the framework of a secular education that prepares students as critical thinkers. Atheism is a perfectly rational and critical approach to the human condition.

  • athessalonian

    Having always advocated in favour of the separation of Church and State and since education befalls within the State’s jurisdictional responsibilities, subject(s) pertaining to religious studies ought to be available on an elective rather than on an obligatory basis.

  • SuzieQ

    “suggest a religious state that adopts a specific doctrinal direction……” Nail hit firmly on the head!

    • Evergreen

      Indeed☺

  • Cydee

    This is appalling in a so-called open-minded society and smacks of interference by the black-frocked Arch.
    Well done to the Humanist group for showing the world.

  • Veritas

    That this kind of anti-athiest teaching is still excisting in a society that want to call itself modern and democratic is appaling.
    It’s another very strong indication that the influence of our Church in the education is both obsolete and long over due.
    Open the closed and intolerant doors and let fresh and new ideas into our education.

    • Neroli

      Well said

