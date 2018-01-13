Jazzing up the local music scene

Jazz music is really setting a trend lately perhaps down to the influence of La La Land. The music genre may have found new listeners, but for jazz musicians it’s a way of life. Proving that will be the two jazz performances that are coming up tonight and next week.

Tonight Sarah’s Jazz Club will present a live performance with singer George Kalopedis at 9.30pm. The talented jazz-soul singer will perform with special guests Stelios Xydias on drums, Andreas Panteli on piano and Andreas Rodosthenous on bass.

Enjoy a night of traditional jazz with Kalopedis’ wonderful vocals and some of Cyprus’ best musicians.

Stepping into next week will be the Steppin’ Out Jazz band, who will lead a tribute in Larnaca to legendary jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald on Wednesday.

The band, Alice Ayvazian on vocals, Konstantinos Efraimidis on clarinet and Dimitris Miaria on piano, will perform some of the golden oldies, made famous through the first lady of song’s unique musical interpretation.

Ayvazian studied Vocal Performance at Berklee College of Music in Boston and Classical Performance and Pedagogy at the University of Nicosia. She participated as lead and backing vocalist in numerous studio recording projects as well as various performances and concerts while in America.

Efraimidis, from Greece, is a classically trained clarinettist who participates in a number of music projects on the local music scene.

Miaris, who has been playing the classical piano since he was six, is a part of the Neorebetes Greek traditional band that has played in Greece, Russia and Australia.

George Kalopedis Live

Live performance by the jazz and soul singer. January 13. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Xanthis Xenierou 35, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €5/10. Tel: 95-147711

A Musical Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald

Live performance by the Steppin’ Out trio. January 17. The Tudor Inn Bar, Lala Mustapha Pasha 28A, Larnaca. 9.30pm. €5. Tel: 96-511065