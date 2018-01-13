Sako hands Palace narrow win over Burnley

January 13th, 2018 Football, Premier League, Sport 1 comments

Sako hands Palace narrow win over Burnley

Crystal Palace's Bakary Sako celebrates scoring their first goal

Crystal Palace continued their rise up the Premier League table by beating Burnley 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Bakary Sako scored the only goal of the game with an angled left-foot drive in the 21st minute.

Having made the worst start to a top-flight English league campaign with no points or goals after seven matches, Palace are now 12th with 25 points, five clear of the relegation zone.

Burnley have gone six league matches without a win but remain seventh in the standings on 34 points from 23 games.

