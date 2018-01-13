Vandals damage greenhouses

Thirteen greenhouses in Deryneia in the Famagusta district were damaged by vandalism, it was reported on Saturday.
According to the police, the owner of the greenhouses, a 59-year-old farmer from Deryneia, reported that he found on Friday morning the nylon covers of the constructions, slashed.
The damage is estimated at around €2,000. The greenhouses were not covered by insurance.

