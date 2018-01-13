Our View: Lillikas pay-off farce shows up a lacklustre election campaign

Presidential candidate and leader of the Citizens Alliance party Giorgos Lillikas livened up the election campaign with last Sunday’s revelation that someone from a rival camp had offered him a pay-off to withdraw his candidacy. The approach was made to him personally and he was offered a big amount of money as well as a position in the government if the rival candidate was elected, he said, without giving names.

Being a wily operator, Lillikas knew exactly what he was doing. He knew very well that the candidates in the clean would not want to be tarnished by the allegation and would deny they had done such a thing, which was exactly what happened. The Stavros Malas and Nicos Anastasiades camps both categorically denied they had made any approach to Lillikas, leaving the Nikolas Papadopoulos campaign staff as the prime suspects. After all, Papadopoulos had most to gain from Lillikas’ withdrawal as he would attract most of the latter’s hard-liner voters.

In the end Lillikas named the Papadopoulos camp, and although the candidate’s staffers have vehemently denied the pay-off allegation, in the public’s eyes he remains the chief suspect, if only because he stood to gain the most. Interestingly, Akel and the Malas camp have tried to capitalise on this sordid affair. As Malas will be involved in a battle with Papadopoulos for a place in the second Sunday run-off against Anastasiades, the allegation could lose Papadopoulos votes.

As if Lillikas’ allegations were not bad enough, Elam leader and candidate Christos Christou made similar claims against two rival camps without naming them, but the media ignored him. Then again, Papadopoulos stood to gain the most from the withdrawal of Christou’s candidacy as he would become the only voting option for the extreme nationalist voters. This is just speculation, as neither Christou nor Lillikas provided a shred of evidence to back their claims.

In fact, Lillikas ended up looking rather foolish after he revealed that the buyout offer was made to him by a close friend who was not a member of the Papadopoulos campaign staff. He was, presumably, just a go-between, whom his close friend, Lillikas had no intention of reporting to the police because this was a political rather than a criminal issue.

The truth is that it was not a political issue either, but a farcical issue that gave the media something to write about for a few days and the opportunity to Papadopoulos’ opponents to take the moral high ground. Even President Anastasiades joined in, saying in an interview that the allegations were ‘very serious’. Unfortunately, nothing in this election campaign is “very serious” as this Lillikas-inspired farce has made evident.