January 14th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 64 comments

Ankara should let Cypriots decide on their own future, President says

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday he is trying, through his international contacts, to influence Ankara to make it realise that a solution will benefit everyone and that Cypriots should be allowed to decide their own future.

Addressing a memorial in Episkopio village in Limassol, Anastasiades referred to the promise he had made five years ago when he assumed office that, as regards the Cyprus problem, he would act within the boundaries of national dignity, to make an effort with courage and determination “in order to reach a solution which will meet the concerns of Turkish Cypriots without ignoring the rightful demands of Greek Cypriots.”

At the same time, he added, he felt that “in order to operate as a truly European state, we should be truly independent, absolutely independent, absolutely sovereign, so that Cypriots could decide about Cyprus, not Turkey via the Turkish Cypriots.”

“I kept my promise. And I am truly sorry that (Turkey’s) intransigence did not lead to the longed-for reunification in this difficult, determined effort we made,” he said.

Anastasiades said that he has conveyed the message to everyone in the international and European community that he is ready to return to the negotiating table on the internal aspects of the Cyprus problem but that, for a new Conference on Cyprus to be reconvened, sufficient preparation must take place so that Ankara’s positions on matters of security can be crystal clear.

At the same time he assured that he is making an effort, through the UN Security Council permanent members, so that Ankara is influenced in such a way that it realises not only that a solution of the Cyprus problem would be to the benefit of the people of Cyprus, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, and Ankara itself.

Ankara, he said, should stop considering that they can create a protectorate within Cyprus by imposing their position on the Turkish Cypriots.

“I would like to hope that a change of approach will take place, because we do not wish for new heroes, rather we want to see our compatriots, young people, working, and prospering for the benefit of our country.”

This, Anastasiades should take place in conditions of peace, stability and in particular in a state which will be completely in line with the EU acquis communautaire.

  • Fred Yusuf

    Can somebody advise this man that next time he talks to Akinci he must remove his ear plugs.

  • Gold51

    Previously it made more sence if talks were held with the invader, occupier and “guarantor of Cyprus” Turkey, with the President of EU Cyprus.
    But despot Erdogan refuses to recongnise the Republic of EU Cyprus.?
    Resent talks in Crans supposed to be betwean two Cypriot leaders floating an idea for a solution.!
    Instead it was hijacked by Erdogan Cronies, placing stupid pathetic doomsday demands on the table deliberatly to scuttle talks “again”, while the chosen TCs leader Akinci said and did “ZERO…..NOTHING”.!
    President Nick means well but he’s daydreaming.
    TCs have…NO voice, NO final say in anything, NO authority to enter into any meaningful talks with GCs, NO say over illegal Anatolian squaters, NO power as seen over 43 years of occupation, NO real honest support from Turkey (Erdogan) for a solution….Only deception to all.
    Nobody can place any trust in despot Erdogan.
    He only knows how to deceive the U.N. and all others that count.

  • Gokce Kavak

    Greek Cypriots or the Republic of Cyprus are mostly very likely welcome to Turkey. Their numbers of 32k Turkish Cypriots and 2k Turkish citizens are deeply very welcome to Turkey at all! There still are more than 35k Turks and Turkish Cypriots in the Republic of Cyprus, at all! Turkey congratulates this path of the Republic of Cyprus, anyway anyhow.

    • Gold51

      No idea what your on about.

  • Gokce Kavak

    There are STILL up to 30,000 Turkish Cypriot villages in the Republic of Cyprus and up to 2,000 Turkish people in the Republic of Cyprus as immigrants in the Greek Cypriot administration or the Republic of Cyprus

  • Gokce Kavak

    Republic of Cyprus are eagerly deeply very welcome to Turkey. Turkey and the Republic of Cyprus are deeply at all very welcome to each other, as the Greek side of the island of Cyprus. Meanwhile, Turkey deeply congratulates the Republic of Cyprus or the Greek Cypriot community, to accepting a new tide of alliance as the Turks and Turkish Cypriots in the Republic of Cyprus and the Greek Cypriot administration.

  • Gokce Kavak

    Mr Anastasiades of the Republic of Cyprus need to save and protect the Turkish Cypriot and Turkish villages, and places and savings in order to put a great blame against the Turkish intransigence of Cyprus. Republic of Cyprus is deeply very important country for Turkey at all, in deepest and most definite ways – from the instance.

    • Gokce Kavak

      Republic of Cyprus definitely is deeply very important country for Turks and Turkish Cypriots, who are living in the Republic of Cyprus, deeply at all!

      • Gokce Kavak

        Greek Cypriots are deeply at all very important for the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus at all, in its most definite ways. Republic of Cyprus and Turkey are able to establish new alliance between themselves to create new relaitons between the Republic of Cyprus and Turkey.
        Greek Cypriots and the Republic of Cyprus could do better to gather Turks and Turkish Cypriots inside the Republic of Cyprus. Republic of Cyprus and Turkey could be able to establish a new alliance with Turkey and the Republic of Cyprus.

        • Gold51

          Are you OK?

  • Vladimir

    President said…
    President reaffirmed…
    President proclaimed…
    bla-bla-bla-bla…

    • ROC

      Oh your the idiot from the Nordic country thats never lived in Cyprus? the only Bla bla is you and the sheep you attend too,

  • Burak çakır

    İ think Greek Cypriot has a great product to sell; to become cypriots. Not Turks or Greeks just Cypriots. And it seems that, they can sell it. Because i see people id themselves as a Turkish or Greek speaking Cypriot. As they learn it in their dreams.

  • Louis

    Too late, I fear Mr President, now that Turkey has its beak solidly into the Tcs , they will never let go.
    Tcs will. Become history just as other people’s before them.

    • HighTide

      Turkish policy on Cyprus has not changed in 43 years, regardless who was in power. Obviously, you cannot understand the recent TRNC election results, which show once again that voter’s decisions are locally driven.

  • Sonar

    Let the people of the North decided on there future via a referendum,

    • HighTide

      If there were a new referendum, it would have to be in both parts of the island, and equally important, the questions asked would need to be supported by the details for each option.

    • Louis

      Erdogan will not give a rats tail as to what the Tcs want!

      • HighTide

        He does not have to. TRCN voters decide for themselves.

      • Sonar

        Making assumptions, let the North have a referendum and see what happens .

  • Evergreen

    Mr.President,the ship has sailed away after the dinner in Cras Montana.

    • Louis

      Certainly has, for the Tcs that is.
      Bought your fez yet?

      • HighTide

        What a silly comment.

  • ROC

    When Turkey decided to send the herds( figure of speech) of Anatolian’s to Cyprus with the promised freebies like homes, jobs and land, did Turkey ask the Indigenous Tcs if they agreed this? the answer is NO, now they have settled and are grazing the fields of the North and have consistently bred more than the Indigenous TC its no wonder now the True tc is a minority, the True Tc is too proud to admit they been shafted because they would feel the probbaly think the Greeks would take advantage of this hence why they stay silent, those that can afford to leave Cyprus have, just goto North London and ask the 1000s that have left Cyprus and ask them why, others using thier EU status as gone to other European countries.
    As one TC said

    “It is not only that Turkish Cypriots have become a minority in their own country, they are now trying to replace the secular education system with religious schools,” said Elcil. “Over 400 imams have been sent here as missionaries to target the children of settlers. Instead of English, lessons in Arabic and the Qur’an are being taught. Religion has never been a point of conflict in Cyprus, nationalism, yes, but not this.”

    “We don’t want Sunni Islam imposed on us but they are working systematically to radicalise the system and change the fate and culture of Turkish Cypriots,” he told the Guardian. “All this is alien because culturally, we are very close to the Greek Cypriots.”

    • Sonar

      Last paragraph very true

    • Les

      What you have stated here is probably true but by not giving them a state – all that is happening it opens the door for more and more turks to move in. Give them a state status and then they can decide their future and I guarantee you the TCs will take control over this immigration issue.

  • HighTide

    He can’t stop dishing out nonsense prior to the election. Problem is he won’t change thereafter.

  • Geogrge

    True, most of occupied subjects in the north are assimilated Greeks. They only need a reeducation to get back to their roots.

    Its a genocide that happens right now and the Civilized World is watching.

    • cyprus observer

      What?

      • HighTide

        He is deluded as always and just wishes to provoke.

    • turkishcypriot

      Do you know the meaning of genocide?

      • ROC

        Yeah what the Turks did to Armenians

        • turkishcypriot

          Your knowledge of history is very limited. But anyway we are talking about Cyprus now.

          • ROC

            The Armenian Genocide also known as the Armenian Holocaust, was the Ottoman government’s systematic extermination of 1.5 million Armenians, mostly citizens within the Ottoman Empire and its successor state, the Republic of Turkey.

            connect brain to fingers before typing

            You:”Do you know the meaning of genocide?”

            You: But anyway we are talking about Cyprus now.

            • turkishcypriot

              You are going mental again.

              • ROC

                If your stuck for an answer then say so, I give more respect,

                • turkishcypriot

                  Since we are talking about Cyprus then you must know about the Akritas plan and the genocide files. And what is this obcession about quoting other people all the time. Why don’t you stick to your views for a change.

    • Parthenon

      Ywsterday you were saying Turks are rapist etc now you changed your mind 180degree?
      Where you get this elam terorists ideas?

      • ROC

        Your a simple Shepard on a hill crying wolf, your not believed in anything you write, get used to it.

    • feridun

      Can you please elaborate a little on the “subjects in the north are assimilated Greeks” and what is getting back to the roots? Are you implying that Anatolian settlers or the native TC’s were assimilated

  • turkishcypriot

    Anas lecturing Ankara. This guy is a joke. How stupid of him.

  • Guest

    Some of the childish comments below make it clear why a settlement is unlikely.

  • almostbroke

    They might have some slim chance of uniting the country if they off loaded both Greece and Turkey and became truly independent . What’s in place at the moment is neither good for man or beast ! The south – the rich and elite minority controlled Hellenic entity masquerading as the Republic of Cyprus . The North a manufactured state recognised by no one other than Turkey and controlled by an elite minority also . But as long as one wants enosis ( and they can deny it all they want ) and the other ‘seperatism ‘ no chance of reunification! Ever !!!!!

  • Parthenon

    As Turkish Cypriot I would like to controlled by ankara instead of some eoka and elam terorists.

    • ROC

      Your a idiotic Anatolian, we already know how bent over the Indigenous Tcs, so you thoughts do not matter to me.

      • Parthenon

        I visited greek side just today, people are freak out of water issues lots of people told me that they are taking shower twice a month.
        but please don’t forget you always welcome to North to take a shower I will clean you with my garden hose.

        • ROC

          I would worry why the Indigenous Tc dislike you so much than worry about the GCs. I know your worried that if a solution did transpire you might be one of the listed that would get repatriated back to Turkey, and lets not forget you have no culture or history on the Island of Cyprus,

          • Parthenon

            yeah how long you had been waiting? probably your parents who had homes in the north already pass away and you are dreaming to sell them to pay your betting debt.
            dude I was so serious when I offer you shower.
            please feel free to come, i know you guys cannot take shower everyday and have to work hard to get paid unlike most turkish cypriots.
            now we have 110K international students, 1M tourists, 15 universities, 600M from Turkey, 300M from EU(which you pay thru taxes)
            and we have way much better army then yours.
            tell me your plan how you will take your home back?
            lol

            • almostbroke

              His home is in London now !

              • ROC

                Your title precedes you, nothing more can be added to an idiot like you.

                • almostbroke

                  So your not living in London since 1974 ! Why are you so ‘worked up ‘ about Turks . Your not the only one that lost their home , with all the guff you spout here you would think you were ! Get over it !

            • ROC

              Really you have all this???? oh but you have no Indigenous Tc’s or are you proposing to build a museum to show what once walked the land of Cyprus, the Indigenous Turk, maybe you could build Turkish reservations like the native Americans have, and maybe you can call yourself Turkish Yankees too.

              Dont make me laugh.

        • costas

          whatever Turkish water is half clean shoddy quality

          • ROC

            Nobody drinks tap water in the North because is so contaminated, he forgets to mention that.

    • costas

      Parthenon, your an illegal settler from Turkey as are most in the TRNC

      • Parthenon

        my family is from south and I born and raise in North Cyprus and I still live in North Cyprus.
        what about you?

        • costas

          a British living Greek Cypriot

  • cyprus observer

    “in order to reach a solution which will meet the concerns of Turkish Cypriots without ignoring the rightful demands of Greek Cypriots.”

    It would be very useful to know exactly what these are. Clearly zero troops and zero guarantees from day 1 are now well known. What are the others?

    • ROC

      Turkey will never let a peace solution happen, her goal is to make the North a province of Turkey, now it has cemented the Anatolian into the Turkish Cypriot hive any influence the Indigenous TC had is dissipating, the only savour would a massive change in Turkey policy of Cyprus and that by the looks will not be happening in the near future, here is a quote that underlines this

      “Unless there is a solution soon, there will be no Turkish Cypriots to have a solution with,” said James Ker-Lindsay, a veteran Cyprus expert. “Northern Cyprus will simply become a Turkish province – a place of mosques and settlers. We are in a race against the clock.”

      • Parthenon

        when Norths population passes greeks in 10 years,
        currently we have 650K citizens living in the North, 500K citizens living in Turkey, and we have 80 million potential citizens with in 1 hour flight and 2 hour with a boat.
        with this we will have a unified country 1 citizenship no border 🙂

        Turks always say, greeks never ever won a war in Cyprus the only thing they did is to support terrorists such as EOKA and ELAM which currently controls the greek government.
        therefor they don’t deserve any land back, they should be happy where they are.

        there is no plan for a peace at the greek side else then praying to the god.
        they were dreaming once they join EU Turks will surrender and give all the lands back to them and send all Turks back to mainland.

        however things worked differently, EU collapsed greeks are suffering from hunger and corruption also god is punishing them with water…
        god answered Turkish Cypriots pray by sending unlimited clean tasty water to North.
        Now god tell greeks that they should surrender to be able to take a shower everyday otherwise greeks will always have a bad body smell and no farmer.

        • HighTide

          Stick to the truth. The figures are wrong. 180.000 citizens (or two third) voted in the recent TRNC elections.

      • cyprus observer

        Your response in no way answers my question. You are the one who always says the things should be debated. So, please tell me what are your other « demands ». Without clarity on this, then there is just no point in all this nonsensical talk about a solution.

      • Evergreen

        What was Turkey’s fault in failure of Crass Montana negotiations???

    • Parthenon

      probably you are too young to remember but once a time greeks was also demanding zero Turks???
      do you remember??? those day passed this ones will also gone by some times.
      every year greeks demand less and less… lol
      now we will have right wing government which will make you to wait 5 more years for the next talk.

