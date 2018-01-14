Photography speaks volumes

Trying to prove the theory that pictures speak louder than words this week two photography exhibitions will open. The first, the solo exhibition by Lakis Argyrou under the name With a Ticket from Xenos Travel in Hand, will start tomorrow in Nicosia, while the second is a group exhibition under the title Young and Tradition in Paphos on Friday.

Argyrou’s second solo exhibition will feature photographs he took while in Paris, America, Canada and India. Apart from being a photographer, Argyrou is a speaker at seminars on communication, public relations and marketing in Cyprus and abroad. He is also a music producer and a journalist who has travelled to over 30 countries studying different cultures.

Strovolos Mayor Andreas Papacharalambous will give a speech at the opening of the exhibition, which will remain open until January 26.

The exhibition Young and Tradition in Paphos is a result of a series of guided tours made by volunteers and members of Paphos Youth Centres – including the youth centres of Tsada, Konia, Salamiou, Kouklia, Panagia and Statos. Each youth centre undertook a host-guided tour in their village.

The guided tour took place at the most important cultural or historical points of each village while there was also a photographic recording of people and spaces from each village.

The exhibition and the tours are part of ‘Photographing the villages of Paphos, Meeting the tradition,’ which was set as a target challenge for young people in Paphos. The idea came about because volunteers felt the need to participate in the culture of Cyprus.

The exhibition will be opened by Paphos District Officer Mary Lambrou.

Solo photography exhibition by Lakis Argyrou. Opens on January 15 at 7pm until January 26. LK Gallery, Strovolos, Nicosia. 10am-12pm and 4pm-8pm. Tel: 99-614605

Exhibition by the Paphos Youth Centres. Opens January 19 at 7.30pm until January 26. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. Monday-Friday: 10am-1pm and Saturday: 5pm-7pm. Tel: 70-002420