Plane skids off Turkish runway on Black Sea coast, passengers unhurt

January 14th, 2018 Turkey, World 2 comments

A Pegasus Airlines aircraft is pictured after it skidded off the runway at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea in Trabzon, Turkey

A Pegasus Airlines flight skidded off the runway of a Turkish coastal airport and ended up halfway down a steep slope into the Black Sea, but no passengers or crew were hurt, Turkish media reported on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night at Trabzon airport in northeast Turkey. Pictures from the site showed the plane’s nose close to the water’s edge.

Pegasus Airlines said in a statement that the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, flying from Ankara to Trabzon, “had a runway excursion incident” as it landed but the 162 passengers, two pilots and four cabin crew were unhurt.

  • dervit1 .

    Anatolian standards….

  • redstorm

    very scary since i’m flying tomorrow,,,,,,

