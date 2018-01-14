It’s only the poor who are left to die screaming in agony

January 14th, 2018

125 million people die in great pain each year

By Gwynne Dyer

 

IF YOU had a million dollars to spend (but not on yourself), where would it do the most good? Well, the cost to cover morphine or a morphine-equivalent pain relief  treatment for all the sick children younger than 15 years who are in really serious pain in low-income countries would be just $1 million per year. About half of them of those children are going to die, but with morphine at least they wouldn’t die screaming.

That’s how a great many people died in the past: no pain relief, or aspirin at best, and so cancer victims, gravely injured people and many others spent their last days, weeks or months in agony. Everybody still dies in the end, but now they die with far less pain – in the richer parts of the world. Elsewhere, however, it’s still the Bad Old Days.

This is not because the pain-relief drugs are expensive: they are all off-patent and quite cheap. Yet according to a study published in October by The Lancet, one of Britain’s two leading medical journals, almost half the people who die each year are still dying in ‘serious health-related suffering’ (SHS), as the experts call it. Or agony, as the rest of us call it.

The Lancet went to the trouble of setting up a commission to look into this phenomenon because it just doesn’t make sense. Of the 56 million people who died in the world last year, 25 million experienced short- or long-term SHS before they died. And four out of five of those who died in great pain lived in developing countries. Yet it’s not just happening because they are poor.

All the rich countries except the United States have an average life expectancy above 80 years, but that’s not really a big deal. Middle-income countries like Jamaica, Vietnam and Algeria are all in the mid-70s and even half the countries of Africa have average life-spans above 70 years. It’s not their health services in general that are failing; it’s their palliative care and pain management in particular.

The contrast between rich countries and lower-income countries is far greater in pain control than in any other facet of medical practice. The average annual amount of morphine-equivalent opioids given to patients worldwide in 2010-13 was 298·5 metric tonnes. Of that small mountain of morphine, only 0·1 metric tonne – that is, one hundred kilogrammes – was given to patients in low-income countries.

So 25 million people die in great pain each year, and another 35 million live on in chronic pain and distress – all of which could be prevented for a very modest investment in pain-killing drugs and would require almost no new medical infrastructure. It is an astounding failure that at first seems almost impossible to explain. But there are explanations, of course.

Morphine is three or four times more expensive in most lower-income countres than it is in the rich countries. It doesn’t have to be that way, but the governments of those countries have not intervened to force prices down in the same way they did, for example, with the cost of retrovirals to control Aids.

Why not? “I don’t think we have cared enough about poor people who have pain,” said Prof. Felicia Knaul, co-chair of the Lancet commission. “It doesn’t make them live any longer. It doesn’t make them more productive. It is simply the human right of not suffering any more pain, and we don’t care about that for people who are poor.”

There are other reasons too, of course, like ‘opiophobia’ – the fear that allowing the drugs to be used in hospitals will lead to addiction and crime in the community.  It’s also known that some nurses are uncomfortable giving high doses of narcotics even if ordered to do so, for fear of being held responsible for the patient’s death (even when the patient is terminal).  But Knaul is right: the fundamental reason is that we don’t care enough.

Okay, but who’s “we” in this case? It’s not the traditional suspects: selfish people in the rich countries. Nobody is getting rich from this massive and needless neglect.

Those to blame are the political and medical leadership in the poor countries themselves, who have failed to give any priority to reducing the horrendous pain suffered by their poor fellow-citizens because that is not one of the metrics by which their success is measured. Get the death rate down, and you’re a hero.

Cure glaucoma and give people back their vision, or eliminate some parasite and get thousands of people back on their feet and working, and you’ll get honours and promotions. End the almost invisible distress of millions of humble people living out their last days in agony, and nobody will even notice. They’re not watching that.

The Lancet commission has proposed an Essential Package of drugs, equipment and training that would cost only $2 a year per capita and provide pain control for every citizen in lower-income countries, but it’s governments that actually have to do it, in collaboration with their own medical professions. Get your priorities right, and the rest will follow.

 

Gwynne Dyer is an independent journalist whose articles are published in 45 countries

  • Alex

    Dear Mr Dyer,
    The despot’s are not for listening, they never do.
    So what is the point of your article that is neither interesting nor helpful to those who suffer at their hands?
    It is not only “poor” countries that have despots Mr D, e.g. how about Willie Bill Clinton and his infamous wifie Hilarious? The have made zillions by using the Haiti disater of 2010 to divert money to themselves and their friends, whilst the “poor” people got a fraction of the billions that poured into the Clinton’s Piggy Bank better known as their “Foundation”. This from the dynamic duo who claimed that they were broke when they left the White House – of course they just about managed to buy two Mansions in 1999 and 2000 for around $4.5m as they were leaving the Oval Office – but hey, they are lefties so no questions please!
    We can all point to the poor, but how about pointing to those who stand in their way?
    The best way to help the poor is to get them to help themselves – if we go after the despots at home and abroad we will do more to help the poor than the simplistic and stupid suggestion that the fix costs just $2 per year per capita!

    Let’s have loads of articles about how to remove the Despots amongst us – that will help the poor the most. Taxpayers want value for their money – irrespective of whether it is spent at home or abroad – Despots are the enemy of the poor not us….

  • Lev

    G.D. blames political leaders of poor countries 0_o
    Has hell frozen over, or did he get the gift of critical thinking for Christmas?

