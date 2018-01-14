President brings Papadopoulos’ mother into campaign

President Nicos Anastasiades sparked the anger of the Nikolas Papadopoulos camp on Sunday after bringing up his rival’s family wealth and stating that his mother’s money could not solve the problem of non-performing loans (NPLs).

In an interview published on Sunday by Kathimerini, Anastasiades, who is seeking a second term, said when asked about the persistent NPL problem: “I will not start promising a haircut on loans, just as I hear some people saying, as if this comes from their mother’s money or the inheritance they received from someone.”

Even though he mentioned no names, it was widely understood that Anastasiades was referring to Papadopoulos and his mother Fotini.

In response, Papadopoulos’ election camp said in an announcement that Anastasiades had outdone himself in “vulgarity and immorality”.

“After failing for five years to deal with the huge problem of NPLs and having no counter-proposal to that of Nikolas Papadopoulos on the creation of a public agency to manage NPLs, Mr Anastasiades […] made offensive, sarcastic and degrading comments for Mrs  Fotini Papadopoulou and (her father) national benefactor Anastasios Leventis,” an announcement said.

Diko said that this was an effort by Anastasiades to dismiss the proposals of Papadopoulos.

Fotini Papadopoulou, the party said, was well-known in Cyprus for her “massive and substantial charity work”.

This statement, the party said, showed the president lacked seriousness, the absence of any plan to deal with the serious problems of the economy and that he was panicking over “the appeal of Nikolas Papadopoulos’ proposals to the people”.

Greens leader Giorgos Perdikis ran to support of Papadopoulos, whom his party is backing, and tweeted: “I don’t know if ‘mummy’s money’ can solve the problem of the NPLs. What’s certain is that it is never going to be solved by Anastasiades’ indifference and (Finance Minister) Harris’ (Georgiades) callousness”.

Akel-backed independent candidate Stavros Malas also censured Anastasiades for “immorally attacking one of his election opponents”.

Ruling party Disy rushed to the president’s defence. Disy spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said that those who were offended by Anastasiades’ comment were overreacting.

Anastasiades used “a common figure of speech, criticising those who do not understand that state policies have to do with taxpayers’ money, and behave as if they have to do with the money and property of their family”.
Those who took offence at Anastasiades’ statement, were those who felt this comment was about them, Prodromou said.

  • Mist

    If baby knows that he is not loved by the country, why does he not concentrate on building the country by business initiatives. He has the cash, link up with Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou and leave his personal legacy, not just spend mummy and daddies cash on a wild fantasy.

  • almostbroke

    I sure Baby’s mother wasent dabbling in ‘facilitating ‘ , she was probably around in 1960 when her husband and others were setting up the country by and for their own use and benefit which has been continued by the ‘clique ‘ to the present day. When the lawyer firm got ‘bedded in ‘ then ‘facilitating ‘ became a way to go ! Now that the ‘daughters ‘ at another lawyer firm have snared the monopoly on ‘passports ‘ in more recent times , I m sure baby and mom have enough of a cash pile from previous ‘enterprises’ to run their election campaign and not be throwing around taxpayers money like confetti as in the case of others !!!

    • EGB

      Fotini is quite young, she was a child in 1960.

  • Parthenon

    He is planning to bring Erdogan the next week since both work to make the island Turkish.

  • JS Gost

    The more interesting part of this non-story is the part about haircutting loans. With most Cypriots drowning in debt, lets remember nobody forced them into this, any candidate who proposes the biggest haircut will be head of the table. If there is any haircutting of loans, it may save the banking sector and economy for now but what will happen next time we collaspe?

    • Evergreen

      Sounds feasable and viable😕🙇

  • Barry White

    “Who let the Grouse out?”

  • cyprus observer

    Cringe worthy. Big fish in a very small pond…trying to be statesmen! No wonder people won’t vote.

  • Vova Khavkin

    Laughable…

    • SuzieQ

      It certainly is-not one of our so-called politicians knows how to behave.

