U.S.-led coalition helps build new Syrian force, angering Turkey

January 14th, 2018 Middle East, Turkey, World 4 comments

File photo: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the U.N. General Assembly

The U.S.-led coalition is working with its Syrian militia allies to set up a new border force of 30,000 personnel, the coalition said on Sunday, a move that has added to Turkish anger over U.S. support for Kurdish-dominated forces in Syria.

A senior Turkish official told Reuters the U.S. training of the new “Border Security Force” is the reason that the U.S. charge d’affaires was summoned in Ankara on Wednesday. The official did not elaborate.

The force, whose inaugural class is currently being trained, will be deployed at the borders of the area controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – an alliance of militias in northern and eastern Syria dominated by the Kurdish YPG.

In an email to Reuters, the coalition’s Public Affairs Office confirmed details of the new force reported by The Defense Post. About half the force will be SDF veterans, and recruiting for the other half is underway, the coalition’s Public Affairs Office said.

The force will deploy along the border with Turkey to the north, the Iraqi border to the southeast, and along the Euphrates River Valley, which broadly acts as the dividing line separating the U.S.-backed SDF and Syrian government forces backed by Iran and Russia.

U.S. support for the SDF has put enormous strain on ties with NATO ally Turkey, which views the YPG as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) – a group that has waged a three-decade insurgency in Turkey.

Syria’s main Kurdish groups have emerged as one of the few winners of the Syrian war, and are working to entrench their autonomy over swathes of northern Syria.

Washington opposes those autonomy plans, even as it has backed the SDF, the main partner for the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State in Syria.

The coalition said the BSF would operate under SDF command and around 230 individuals were currently undergoing training in its inaugural class.

“Efforts are taken to ensure individuals serve in areas close to their homes. Therefore, the ethnic composition of the force will be relative to the areas in which they serve.

“More Kurds will serve in the areas in northern Syria. More Arabs will serve in areas along the Euphrates River Valley and along the border with Iraq to the south,” the coalition’s Public Affairs Office said.

“A NEW MISSION”

“The base of the new force is essentially a realignment of approximately 15,000 members of the SDF to a new mission in the Border Security Force as their actions against ISIS draw to a close,” it said.

“They will be providing border security through professionally securing checkpoints and conducting counter-IED operations,” it said, adding that coalition and SDF forces were still engaging Islamic State pockets in Deir al-Zor province.

IED stands for improvised explosive device.

The United States has about 2,000 troops in Syria fighting Islamic State, and has said it is prepared to stay in the country until it is certain Islamic State is defeated, that stabilisation efforts can be sustained, and there is meaningful progress in U.N.-led peace talks on ending the conflict.

The Syrian government in Damascus has declared the United States an illegal occupation force, and its SDF allies as “traitors”. A top Syrian Kurdish politician told Reuters last week the United States appeared in no hurry to leave Syria.

  • Gold51

    Erdogans intention before the start of the well oganised Syrian problem was for land grab.!
    He played the US while they ignored Erdogan and his cronies purchasing stolen Syrian oil from ISIS, while waiting for the Syrian regime to full.
    Proven by Putin in retaliation to Erdogan for shooting down his war plane.
    Erdogan visited Putin and slowly wormed his way into the Russian / Iranian coalition in the pretext to fight ISIS with the coalition.
    Once in Syria Turkish militery quickly started killing Kurds not ISIS.!
    Erdogan demanded 90km of Syrian terrotory to be used as a “buffer zone” between the two boarders and controlled by Turkish forces, preventing Kurds creating a homeland on the Turkish/Syrian boarder.
    Despot Erdogans failed dream of expansion and Turkish influence in the region has cost Turkish tax payers…. billions and fallout between two Nato allies.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    The US has proved amply to the world & esp. to her allies that she cannot be trusted, and will stab anyone in the back if & when suitable. That is nothing new, it is just more pronounced & to a higher degree under Trump.

    Yet the Sultan cannot get himself to cooperate in Syria with Russia, the winning side, instead of the US, the losing side, which means he keeps finding himself in hot water each time.

    The US, its presence in Syria completely illegal, is now trying effectively to get a chunk of Syria to secede as a new puppet regime in the Middle East. Longer term that will be another failure, pushing the US into further irrelevance in the ME.

  • NadavKatz

    The “Sultan” doesn’t like it when other forces act in regions into which he seeks to spread his hegemony, by force of course. This is the face of the Muslim Brotherhood that ought to be extricated from our lives.

  • Evergreen

    a country without her people is still in political game.

