January 14th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 10 comments

Voters reject cliche-ridden campaign

There is a growing disengagement from politics

During the course of a recent survey commissioned by Sigma, pollsters placed calls to some 9,000 people. Of these, 8,000 declined to even be interviewed.

The anecdote is illustrative of the general lack of interest in the upcoming elections on January 28. Moreover, poll after poll has shown that the abstention rate is expected to be the highest ever for presidential elections.

There are a lot of variables for the general apathy, says political analyst Christoforos Christoforou.

The growing disengagement from politics – reflected in ever diminishing voter turnouts – can be traced back to the mid-1990s.

That was when parties stopped organising open-air rallies, realising they no longer could mobilise enough people to fill large spaces.
“During the late 1990s and early 2000s there was a great deal of expectation about the country’s economic prospects with the upcoming accession to the EU. Those sentiments were soon dashed,” Christoforou notes.

At about the same time, feeding into the general malaise was the Cyprus settlement referendum in 2004. The outcome contributed substantially to the sentiment that politicians could not get things done.

Then came the presidency of Demetris Christofias. Hopes ran high that Akel, the only party that had yet to be ‘tested’ in power, might offer something different. Again, these expectations were flushed down the proverbial toilet – emphatically.

The last straw was the shock of the 2013 financial crisis. With all parties having a hand in what transpired, whatever trust remained in the political system was fast depleted.

And whereas the uncovering of a series of corruption scandals in recent years may have had a cleansing effect, it has also reinforced the perception among the public that all politicians are dirty.

In 2014 and 2015, two scandals in quick succession rocked the political world. One was the affair with Focus Maritime Corp, which ‘contributed’ a total of €2m to the island’s two largest parties – €500,000 to Disy and €1.5m to Akel in the run-up to the 2008 presidential election.

And the Dromolaxia land scam ended once and for all the notion that Akel were the only incorruptible party.
In the 2011 legislative elections, 33.5 per cent of people did not bother to cast a ballot. Five years later, the abstention rate soared to 47.5 per cent.

Akel-backed Stavros Malas carries the burden of the Christofias legacy

What of the current election cycle, which feels like the drabbest ever? In spite of politicians’ best efforts, the Cyprus problem issue hardly gets a look-in and, despite some verbal jousting over the state of the economy, the debates lack the punch of years gone by. Even the politicians seem rather blase about the whole exercise, merely going through the motions.

Christoforou thinks it’s a confluence of factors. On the one hand, the public has grown weary of the same tired cliches which do not provide solutions to real problems. On the other, much of the banter has migrated from television to social media where insults may be traded but they lack that personal touch and immediacy.

The role of social media cannot be understated. Before Facebook and Twitter, people relied on the parties as their source of information – and thus the shaping of opinions. Now, more and more punters are initiating discussions on their own.
Because of the explosion of information online, the public has become more demanding and likewise more issue-oriented, with ideology on the wane.

This was confirmed, among others, in a study published in Contemporary Social Science in December, which found that “Ideologies are dead” was one of the most common opinions among young respondents.

And in another survey, 62 per cent of people aged between 18 and 35 stated they do not intend to vote in the upcoming presidential elections because they don’t trust political parties and ‘lying politicians’.

The economic situation enhances the general disaffection. Even though certain economic indicators have improved, these relate to certain sectors – tourism, retail and land development.

But the rest of the population are not benefiting from the so-called ‘recovery’.

The candidates themselves are unexciting.

“There is not one innovative idea among them,” comments Christoforou.

“The bottom line, I’d venture to say, is that folks just don’t expect anything anymore.”

The one issue that used to get people keyed up in the past was the Cyprus problem – but that is no longer the case.

According to Louis Igoumenides, there’s a pervading sense that no solution is on the horizon.

Moreover, the majority of the candidates – despite paying lip service – are not seen as pro-settlement.

“A lot of people think that, after some 40 odd years of seeking a solution, it’s like beating a dead horse. Among the youth in particular – who do not care so much about the Cyprus problem to begin with – there’s a sense that it’s better for Greek and Turkish Cypriots to live separately,” says Igoumenides, who is part of the election staff of Akel-backed candidate Stavros Malas.

And this sentiment has finally slipped into the mainstream.

“Look at the remarks made [November 2017] by Archbishop Chrysostomos, who spoke of two separate states.”

Asked whether this trend of disinterest should be expected in future elections, Igoumenides said one cannot make such a forecast.

“It depends on what happens this year vis a vis the Cyprus issue. I think that, one way or another, 2018 will be a make-or-break year. We shall see a major development on this front. Either an agreement will be reached, or the prospects for a settlement abandoned for good.”
This, he added, will have ramifications on the island’s energy plans and thus the economy.

“So the 2023 elections could present a whole new different landscape, with hot-button issues and controversy galore. But yes, the current elections are by and large a dud.”

  • Bunny

    Maybe the press should make a concerted effort to favour abstention as a means of protest. If the turnout is less than 50%, no ‘winner’ could pretend he has a mandate. Even better than an abstention would be if everyone ‘spoiled’ their papers, showing an active protest.

  • almostbroke

    As long as there is ‘rusfeti ‘ , taxpayers money thrown about with gay abandon to buy ‘votes , and enough ‘crumbs from the rich mans table ‘ to be hoovered up , there will always be enough ‘voters ‘ who can overcome their ‘apathy ‘ if they are benefiting in one way or another !

  • CM follower

    You do not vote ,you have no right to complain

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    Unfortunately the overwhelming majority of the so called RoC ‘government apparatus’ is like a smart robot which has enough support at the Presidential elections.As you rightly describe,there is increased apathy in the electorate but come the elections that apathy will not stop the election of the ‘wrong candidate’.
    The future of Cyprus unfortunately is more of the same or perhaps the person holding power in the other Palace and who is the head of the Autocephalous Cypriot Church has a valid point.

  • MountainMan

    I have said it before and I will say it again, with a few exceptions the existing decrepit, ignorant, arrogant, deceitful, bigoted corrupt so called “lawmakers” should all be removed together with their cronies in the civil service. The former by a general election, then the latter can be dismissed for incompetence, corruption etc .etc. which could include prison sentences for the really corrupt ones.

    The only way ahead for Cyprus is for a complete blood transfusion, clear out the old and replace with new blood as a matter of urgency. Hopefully, if this is done then the 58 year old constitution, that was rubbish and outdated before it came off the press can be brought up to date. The cavern that is expanding at an alarming rate between the elitist few and the rest of the population can be stopped and hopedfully reversed.

    In this world one needs to dream occasionally to stay sane.

    • cypbychoice

      We would need a lot more prisons built !

  • Parthenon

    It looks like greeks will stop dreaming,that there will be peace.
    While greeks still supports and even there is parlement members from terorist organizarion such as ELAM in the greek parlement. I have no hope they will change their mentaility very soo.
    During that time North Cyprus population will be more than greeks.
    Also dobt forget that North have 80M potential citizens waiting to settle to Cyprus to make greeks just a small minority.
    Meanwhile North GDP growth is 5 times higher then greeks infrastructure is better we have unlimited supply of water 300M EU funding, 600M funding from Turkey.
    Over 100K international students.
    On the other hand EU collapsed and its so obvious that it Will continue to collapse.
    North will have no need and desire to join greek economy.

    To sum up, its nice to see greeks understand that they are running out of time and opportunities.

    • Parthenon

      Also I always think that Anastasiadis works for Turkish government,why? Here is why
      He supports discrimination against Turkish Cypriot and not letting them to have Cyprus citizenship.
      And push them to get Turkish Citizenship and passports.
      Last 14 years Anastasiadis made the best efforts by numbers to make the island Turkish.
      There is 30K Turkish Cypriot waiting to have get their Cyprus citizenship last 14 years kids of mixed marriages etc.
      And those people simply become Turkish Citizen and marry with Turkish Citizens and make the island more and more Turkish.
      Thank you Anastasiadis keep working. You are the best friend Of Erdogan.

    • costas

      the TRNC casino cash will dry up soon as the south has new casinos opening

  • Gui Jun An

    Had to be said, and thank you Mr Hazou for saying it: Cyprus is heading nowhere, so why vote for a clique of nobodies, who pretend to be goody somebodies? We can now see and know what they are – patriots of 30 pieces of offshore silver.

