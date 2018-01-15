Academy of arts and science launched

President Nikos Anastasiades launched the Cyprus Academy of Sciences, Letters and Arts on Monday, saying its aim is to recognise the scientific and cultural achievements of the country’s scientists.

Addressing the ceremony, Anastasiades said that the new institution will also promote and encourage the growth of sciences, arts, research and development.

“With the creation of the Cyprus Academy of Sciences, Letters and Arts, we are succeeding in making use of the most prominent intellectuals of our country to promote excellence in all manifestations of sciences, letters and of the arts,” Anastasiades said.

Cyprus will now have the opportunity to participate in important international scientific bodies and the creation of regional and international policies, he said.

Cyprus was one of the few European countries not to have such an academy.

The founding committee of the academy includes Nobel prize winner Sir Christophoros Pissarides, physicist Loucas Christophorou, chemist Kyriacos Nicolaou and archaeologist and former head of the antiquities department, Vassos Karageorgis.

Its objectives include the international promotion of the work of Cypriot scientists, the promotion of excellence, facilitating cooperation between Cyprus’ leading thinkers, supporting education, giving the state scientific advice and strengthening cooperation between local industry, universities and research centres.

The academy will also promote the development of research and innovation in Cyprus, the representation of Cyprus in international scientific forums, the publication of a scientific journal and the publication of announcements and research.