Marcos Baghdatis is through to the second round of the Australian Open, the Cypriot beating qualifier Yuki Bhambri in straight sets at Melbourne Park on Monday.

Baghdatis, 32, now ranked 105 in the world, beat his Indian opponent 7-6 6-4 6-3.

In the second round, Baghdatis will face Russian 30th seed Andrey Rublev, who beat Spain’s David Ferrer in five sets in his opening match.