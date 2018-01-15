Couple found dead in Ayia Thekla home

A post mortem to be carried out today is expected to reveal the cause of death of a couple found dead on Sunday afternoon in their home in Ayia Thekla, Famagusta.

Police were informed at around 4pm that two people had been found unconscious in the living room of their house after the fire service was called in to break down the door.

A friend of the couple was notified by the son of the man who is in the UK that he hadn’t been able to contact his father since Wednesday.

After trying to get in touch by phone the friend went to the house and saw the woman on the living room sofa through a window.

Police officers were alerted and after the door was broken down found the couple, a 60-year-old British man and his 52-year-old partner from Russia, dead on the couch.

They were not injured and a criminal act has been ruled out.

As there was a gas heater and a smell of gas in the room police suspect the cause of death was a gas leakage.

The post mortem will be performed by state pathologists Angeliki Papetta and Nicholas Charalambous at Larnaca general hospital on Monday morning.