Couple found dead in Ayia Thekla home

January 15th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

A post mortem to be carried out today is expected to reveal the cause of death of a couple found dead on Sunday afternoon in their home in Ayia Thekla, Famagusta.

Police were informed at around 4pm that two people had been found unconscious in the living room of their house after the fire service was called in to break down the door.

A friend of the couple was notified by the son of the man who is in the UK that he hadn’t been able to contact his father since Wednesday.

After trying to get in touch by phone the friend went to the house and saw the woman on the living room sofa through a window.

Police officers were alerted and after the door was broken down found the couple, a 60-year-old British man and his 52-year-old partner from Russia, dead on the couch.

They were not injured and a criminal act has been ruled out.

As there was a gas heater and a smell of gas in the room police suspect the cause of death was a gas leakage.

The post mortem will be performed by state pathologists Angeliki Papetta and Nicholas Charalambous at Larnaca general hospital on Monday morning.

  • mojo jojo

    This is getting ridiculous! Can people spend 10euros more and buy a gas heater with a pilot sensor. I see all these improvised heating system even including gasoline ones. I mean, come on! Cyprus has at least 4 months of cold weather. People should start investing in proper heating or house insulation.

    • divadi bear

      mojo jojo
      Many people have a very low income. To have the cavity between in and outside walls is in itself, very expensive, but then one must have ventilating grids installed to prevent dampness penetrating the inside walls and so, into the room ! Then of course redecorating must also be done afterwards.
      Replacing the “Cypriot-Type” sliding one-pane-glazed windows with well fitting European windows, would be a big help but the price would be the same as the afore mentioned insulation.

