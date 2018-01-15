Edmund outguns Anderson in first round shock

Britain’s Kyle Edmund outfought Kevin Anderson over nearly five hours to send the 11th seed tumbling out of the Australian Open 6-7(4) 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 in the first round on Monday.

The world number 49 twice needed to come from a set down to force a deciding fifth set, where again he battled back from a break down to set up a second round clash with Uzbek Denis Istomin.

Big-serving South African Anderson sent down his usual barrage of aces and showed no shortage of fight himself but was ultimately undone as Edmund fired back winner after winner.

The 23-year-old Briton had treatment on his right shoulder in the fifth set but showed no signs of any injury in the closing stages, sealing his victory with another thunderous forehand winner.

Elsewhere, Grigor Dimitrov looked every inch the potential grand slam champion as he schooled qualifier Dennis Novak 6-3 6-2 6-1 to reach the second round.

The Bulgarian third seed, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park last year, barely got out of first gear as he displayed his considerable range of skills to oust his Austrian opponent in just 98 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The 26-year-old, who finished last season with the biggest win of his career at the ATP Tour finals, hit 21 winners and toyed with his outclassed opponent at times.

The world number three sealed victory on his second match point when Novak netted a backhand and will next face another qualifier in either American Mackenzie McDonald or Swede Elias Ymer.

Dimitrov’s London triumph and his career high seeding have brought him to Melbourne Park as one of favourites to land the year’s first grand slam.

Denis Shapovalov meanwhile dazzled in pink as he claimed a debut victory over Greek newcomer Stefanos Tsitsipas in a battle of the teenagers.

The 18-year-old Canadian, whose rise to 50th in the ATP rankings in the past 12 months has been meteoric, won 6-1 6-3 7-6(5) against the 19-year-old he also beat on his way to claiming the Wimbledon junior title in 2016.

Shapovalov’s colourful game, including a dreamy single-handed backhand, would look spectacular in any choice of kit, although the garish pink and black strip he wore made sure there was no mistaking him on a blustery Court Two.