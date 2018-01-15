Eight Cyprus flights hit by Greek strike

Eight flights to and from Cyprus will be affected by a three-hour strike by air traffic controllers in Greece taking place from noon until 3pm on Monday.

According to an announcement by airport operator Hermes spokesman Adamos Aspris, the affected flights are four departures to Athens and Heraklion and four arrivals from Athens, Heraklion and Thessaloniki.

“All flights have already been reprogrammed and will take place within the same day at different times,” he said, adding that more information about changes to the flights is available from airlines and travel agents.