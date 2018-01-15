Eight Cyprus flights hit by Greek strike

January 15th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Eight Cyprus flights hit by Greek strike

Eight flights to and from Cyprus will be affected by a three-hour strike by air traffic controllers in Greece taking place from noon until 3pm on Monday.

According to an announcement by airport operator Hermes spokesman Adamos Aspris, the affected flights are four departures to Athens and Heraklion and four arrivals from Athens, Heraklion and Thessaloniki.

“All flights have already been reprogrammed and will take place within the same day at different times,” he said, adding that more information about changes to the flights is available from airlines and travel agents.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close