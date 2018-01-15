Health ministry affirms Lactalis products recall

The health ministry on Monday recalled all baby formula by French dairy giant Lactalis that have been produced at the company’s Craon plant as a precaution after salmonella bacteria were detected in some of the brand’s products in France.

Lactalis had last month recalled and halted the sale and export of several baby food products made at its Craon plant in western France since February 15, 2017 following 20 cases of salmonella infection of infants in France in early December.

Last week, however, the company decided to recall all its products made at the Craon plant regardless production date as a precautionary measure.

Cypriot authorities had found in the local market batches of the baby formula products Frezy-Lac Pure 1, Frezy-Lac Pure 2, Frezy-Lac Pure 3, which they had already recalled following the initial Lactalis announcement last month.

“However, based on the company’s latest decision, consumers/parents who have purchased products made at the Lactalis plant in Craon, regardless of the date of production, are kindly requested not to give them to their children and return them to the shops they have bought them from,” the health ministry said.

Since the global recall concerns other products which consumers may have obtained online, the health ministry urged the public to go through the list of all the products the French authorities recalled.

The updated list may be found here:

http://www.lactalis.fr/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Liste-compl%C3%A8te-des-lots-concern%C3%A9s.pdf