Fifty-three-year-old Andreas Constantinou who had been in hospital since December 13 after falling off scaffolding during construction work on a building in Chlorakas in Paphos injuring his head, died on Monday.

Constantinou fell off scaffolding while plastering the building of the community nursing home of Chlorakas. He was taken to hospital with head and spine injuries but due to the severity of his situation he was then transferred to the Limassol general hospital.