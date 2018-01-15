Man arrested for nightclub stabbing

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with the stabbing on Sunday of a 27-year-old man outside a night club in Nicosia.

The 27-year-old man is in critical condition at the Nicosia general hospital after being attacked and stabbed by two men at around 1.30am on Sunday outside a night club.

A man grabbed the 27-year-old by the hands and another man reportedly stabbed him on several parts of his body. The two assailants fled.

The 27-year-old was transferred to the hospital by his friends where he underwent surgery.