Owner of five poisoned dogs vows to fight back

FIVE pet dogs died last week after consuming poisoned meat which had been placed in a field in Argaka, leaving the owners distraught but determined to stop similar instances from happening to other animals.

English Cypriot, Julia Sinden, and her partner have been tirelessly helping and rescuing abused and abandoned dogs for many years and are still recovering after the sudden death of five of their beloved pets in a despicable poisoning incident last Wednesday morning.

The pair also both volunteer at the municipal pound in Polis Chrysochous. The dogs are of particular importance to Sinden following the death of her son two years ago.

Sinden, who has lived in the Paphos village since 1997, had 12 dogs, eight living in her home and four in a large enclosure in her field. Last week, as she was cleaning up the dog pen and preparing their food and water, she let the animals run around freely and some ran onto a neighbouring field.

“I realised that my dog Eddie a young terrier of about two or three was frothing at the mouth. I quickly rang my partner who was two minutes away at the house to bring the anti-poison kit,” she told the Cyprus Mail.

However, she then noticed that Cindy, a two-year-old Cyprus poodle cross was hiding behind her and also frothing at the mouth. Her horror continued as Betty, a rescued mother of a litter of puppies, was lying on the floor and also showing signs of poisoning.

“Boo-boo was also down, and later in the evening we eventually found the body of Billy. The poison was so strong it wiped them out almost immediately,” she said.

The distraught dog owner called the vet who told her to rush them in to the clinic, but by the time they all arrived there was nothing he could do for them, she said.

The Argaka resident also reported the incident to the police and contacted the head of the Cyprus animal party, Kyriacos Kyriakou. An autopsy carried out on one of the dogs found that a quantity of poisoned meat had been ingested.

Kyriacou visited the neighbouring field with Sinden and the authorities and discovered piles of half eaten meat in the field that looked similar to Cyprus meatballs. They had been placed in various places around the field including the area closest to the dog pen in her field.

“It was laced with poison and smelt very strong.”

Kyriaou said Polis Chrysochous police followed the procedures and then called a suspect in for questioning.

“They are trying to gather evidence to link the suspect with the poisoning,” he said.

He added that the APC is hoping that the authorities will go ahead with a toxicology test in this case, even though it’s expensive. The party is hoping that such tests will be carried out routinely to enable authorities to build up a usable data bank on different types of poisons being used.

“This would help to identify them and also where they come from, and if they have been imported from the north,” he said.

Sinden praised the police for taking the crime seriously.

“I am setting up a local group affiliated with APC with the aim of making the area safe and animal friendly so that something positive can come out of this terrible situation,” she said.

The purpose of the group will be to help any mistreated and abused animals and to prosecute any party who undertakes poisonings or mistreats or abuses animals. It will also educate people about animals and their care, she added.

Kyriacou said that the death of the dogs which he knew personally has left him devastated.

“These people are taking care of our stray animals, and Cypriots are taking such terrible and abhorrent actions. It must stop.”

If you would like to join the group: [email protected]