Roads closed for king’s visit

January 15th, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

POLICE have announced they will implement heightened security measures on Tuesday during the official visit to Cyprus of King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Certain roads in Larnaca and Nicosia would be closed to the general public, a statement said.

Police have advised motorists travelling at this time to follow instructions. No further information was provided as to which roads will be closed or at what time.

The king is attending the trilateral meeting among the heads of government of Cyprus, Greece and Jordan that will take place in Nicosia on Tuesday.

  • Monica

    Erdygurdy won’t like that meeting taking place 😉

  • Mommy-O

    Well that was helpful…..not.

  • Mist

    Touch the forelock for the new masters?

