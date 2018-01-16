Man arrested after attacking police officers at Paphos hospital

January 16th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

Man arrested after attacking police officers at Paphos hospital

Paphos general hospital

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for attacking two police officers who had gone to investigate the commotion he had caused at Paphos general hospital.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 11.40am when two police officers on duty at the hospital were called in by staff of the outpatient clinic who said that the 34-year-old raised a ruckus when he was asked to present his identity card.

When the officers went to the outpatient clinic, the 34-year-old reportedly pushed one of them, and after his arrest, he bit the other on the leg.

He is being investigated for disturbing the peace, attacking an officer and resisting arrest.

Print Friendly
  • almostbroke

    Throw the book at him , who ever he is other than a ‘mysterious ‘ 34 year old !!!!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close