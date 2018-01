A man was found dead on a sofa in a hotel that is currently undergoing renovation on Limassol’s coastal road, police said on Tuesday.

The man was discovered by a security guard, shortly after 4pm, and police were immediately called to the scene, where they cordoned off the area.

Police said that the man’s death does not seem to be due to criminal action. The man was found with an ID card and a passport, which have not yet been identified as his.