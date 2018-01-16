Old and new create a world of abstract art

Painter Valerie Brennan will present new works of art alongside paintings that have been exhibited before in her upcoming solo exhibition entitled Re-loaded at Apocalypse Gallery in Nicosia as of tomorrow.

The paintings within this exhibition display a changing landscape that is filled with plastic forms. These landscapes make up a world with its own sense of time and place, and its own interpretations of light and shadow. The artist creates this world with her striking abstract work in an expressive style. Thick and thin layering of oil paint, and the various surface textures, reflect the artist’s motion while making the work.

Brennan’s paintings on canvas become her very own field of adventure, where she can explore and experiment with her talent and artistic trail of thought. This mixture of older and new work brings together the artist’s energy and emotions, something that creates a kind of innocence in her work that is nothing else but sincere and which mirrors how she felt when she was creating.

The artist describes her artistic process by saying: “I like the physicality of paint, to push it around, to play with gesture and accident, the controlled and uncontrolled and the surprises that happen along the way. I do not like to edit the surface or remove what is underneath, I think each manifestation of the work is a vital part of its journey, it marks time and speaks of truth.”

Irish artist Brennan went to Limerick College of Art and Design in Ireland. After college, she went into teaching before moving to Cyprus in 1999 to complete a post-graduate degree at the Lemba College of Art. Her outlook on life and art could be due to her living in a number of countries, including Mexico and Spain. Speaking about how the studios she has worked in around the world have influenced her work, Brennan said “my work is influenced by that and the work I see every day by the fabulous international mix of painters.”

Since 1995, when she had her first exhibition in Limerick College of Art and Design in Ireland, she has exhibited in New York and Mexico City, and has recently participated in group exhibitions at The Torrance Museum of Art, California and at The Cape Cod Museum of Art in Boston. She has had solo exhibitions in La Casita Gallery, Mexico City, at The Giampietro Gallery in New Haven, and also at The Apocalypse Gallery in the past.

She does not only work with acrylics and oil but also creates drawings on paper with charcoal.

Re-loaded

Solo painting exhibition by Valerie Brennan. Opens January 17 at 7.30pm until January 31. Apocalypse Gallery, 30 Chytron Street, Nicosia. Monday- Friday: 10.30am-1pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30am-1pm. Tel: 22-766655