Papadopoulos says will ‘take on the establishment’

Diko presidential candidate Nicolas Papadopoulos pledged to “take on the establishment” at a campaign event on Tuesday night.

He was speaking at a large-scale event at the Eleftheria – Tassos Papadopoulos Stadium in Nicosia, a day after Akel-backed independent candidate Stavros Malas held an election rally at the same place on Monday night at which a number of Greek artists performed.

Papadopoulos said he was not afraid to take on Anastasiades’ government since “he revoked his commitments to the Cypriot people.”

“In February, we will ‘give a haircut’ to the Anastasiades’ government,” Papadopoulos said, highlighting the “unreliability” of his opponent. He added: “You will never hear me say ‘it is not my responsibility’. It is my responsibility and it will always be my responsibility to make solutions to citizens’ problems. Not to manage the old, but to bring something new.”

Criticising Malas, Papadopoulos said his opponent “has a credibility problem,” since he was a minister for the Christofias government “which drove us to bankruptcy.”

The DIKO chairman said that it was time “we decided, if Cyprus would continue to be the country of unreliability.” He fired on the Anastasiades government saying that they “forgot about development for three years, and only remembered to announce projects a few months before the elections.

“Unfortunately, this unreliability of the Anastasiades’ government, has created a problem in the credibility of the country,” Papadopoulos said.

During his speech on Monday night, Malas said: “We need a change in governance, so that we can have a government, which honours the history of the country and does not attempt to rewrite it based on its own parameters. That will honour the country’s heroes and not those that turned their guns on the country and the Republic. That will teach the true history of Cyprus to its children, and how Turkey found the backdoors open.”

Anastasiades, who is seeking second term, will be holding a similar event on January 23. Rumours had circulated that Greek popstar Sakis Rouvas would perform at it but according to information from Anastasiades’ campaign office the popstar will not be performing.