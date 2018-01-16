Popcorn, sweet popcorn at K Cineplex

Popcrn: you either love it or you like it. Very few people would say no to it because it is such a fun snack that can be healthy or sweet or savoury, depending on your preference. That is why a whole day is dedicated to it, and K Cineplex will offer complimentary samples of the cinema’s new sweet popcorn on Friday at all theatres.

Here is an interesting fact, the word “corn” in Old English meant “grain” or more specifically the most prominent grain grown in a region. So, you can see how far back the love of corn and later popcorn goes. As early as the 16th century, popcorn was used in headdresses worn during Aztec ceremonies honouring Tlaloc, the god of maize and fertility. And early Spanish explorers were fascinated by the corn that burst into what looked like a white flower.

Popcorn started becoming popular in the United States in the middle 1800s but it wasn’t until Charles Cretors – a candy-store owner – developed a machine for popping corn with steam that the tasty treat became more poppable. By 1900, Cretors had horse-drawn popcorn wagons going through the streets of Chicago.

Today when we think about going to the cinema, we think about popcorn – you can’t have one without the other. The fact that we can buy popcorn at the cinema, is thanks to Glen Dickson, who was the first to place popcorn machines in his theatres. After his great success at getting movie-goers to watch their films in his theatre, other theatre owners also got their own popcorn machines installed, and the rest is history.

National Popcorn Day

Come to K Cineplex to celebrate National Popcorn Day with free samples of new sweet popcorn. K Cineplex in all cities. January 19. Tel: 24-822150