Public urged not to waste water as reservoir levels ‘tragic’

Authorities on Tuesday urged consumers to stop wasting water as the flow into reservoirs remains very disappointing.

The rainfall over the last few days has barely improved the situation in the country’s reservoirs, according to senior official of the Water Development Department Fedros Roussis.

Commenting specifically on Paphos, Roussis said that since October 1 a mere 1.25m cubic metres of water has flowed into the Asprokremmos, Kannaviou and Mavrokolymbos reservoirs. The three are currently filled to only 19 per cent capacity, much lower than the 39 per cent at the same time last year.

The Evretou, Argaka and Ayia Marina reservoirs are currently at 30 per cent of capacity, Roussis said.

Around 84,000 cubic metres of water flowed into the three reservoirs during the weekend, he added.

Last year their capacity at the same time was 43.7per cent.

But the situation is no better in the reservoirs in other districts.

Water in the Kourris reservoir, which is the island’s biggest, Roussis said is currently 9.2m cubic metres. Its capacity is 115m cubic metres.

Roussis said that the situation was “tragic” as this is the second year in the row the island has experienced drought.

It remains to be seen, he said, if the situation improves until spring.

He urged consumers to stop wasting water and stop hosing down their pavements and cars.