Turkish side’s gas moves ‘exacerbate tensions’

January 16th, 2018 Cyprus, Energy 38 comments

Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak

Statements from the north that Turkey would shortly be sending its first drilling ship to the eastern Mediterranean to explore for oil and gas were slammed on the Greek Cypriot side on Tuesday.

Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak had said a ship would be sent “as soon as possible”.

Ankara had already undertaken oil and gas exploration using two seismic ships, but the vessel to be sent would be the country’s first active drillship, he said.

The South Korean vessel was built in 2011. It is 229-metres long and is capable of drilling to a maximum depth of 12,190 metres.

Spokesman for Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, Baris Burcu compounded the issue by saying this would be the natural outcome of the developments taking place in the area.

Burcu, who issued a written statement, claimed the “insistence of President Anastasiades in his wrong attitude which also sabotages the development of Turkish-Greek relations and his latest statement that they will carry out the so called Exclusive Economic Zone coordination assessment work with Greece in the marine spaces in the north of Cyprus will lead the island and the region to new tensions”.

He added that such “irresponsible and unilateral initiatives of the Greek Cypriot administration, either because of the elections or for other reasons can cause damages that will not be possible to reverse”.

Akinci commented on Tuesday that the region of the eastern Mediterranean should be transformed into a region of cooperation rather than an area of tensions. He also referred to the explorations by the Republic, calling them unilateral and without the participation of Turkish Cypriots.

Opposition Akel said on Tuesday that Cyprus had a sovereign right to investigate and drill in its EEZ and this was recognised by the entire international community.

The party described Burcu’s statement as “unfortunate” and said they further exacerbated the already tense climate created after the sinking of the Cyprus talks in Crans-Montana last July.

The Green Party said Burcu’s statements showed the true intentions of the Turkish Cypriot leadership, which was none other than to become a satellite of Turkey, while the Citizens Alliance said Turkey should not be allowed to interfere with the rights of the Republic to exploit its natural resources.

  • costas

    The TC side always acts disrespectfully and portrays itself as victims.the truth is that they want everything for nothing

    • ROC

      Your right, Turkey and the Anatolian are the destruction of the Indigenous TCs, but they are in self denial of this, even Tcs say they are a minority in their own country, but still the Anatolian does not give a 4xxxx about them, they come on CM speaking for them when we all know none of the true Turkish Cypriots agree with them.

      “Unless there is a solution soon, there will be no Turkish Cypriots to have a solution with,” said James Ker-Lindsay, a veteran Cyprus expert. “Northern Cyprus will simply become a Turkish province – a place of mosques and settlers. We are in a race against the clock.”

      • Sam

        No his not;
        His far from being right and your supporting all fabrications against TC,
        That’s the reality;

        • ROC

          If I was to belive you or Sener Elcil, I know who know the truth

          It is not only that Turkish Cypriots have become a minority in their own country, they are now trying to replace the secular education system with religious schools,” said Elcil.

          • Sam

            You agree and accept anything and everything against Turks,
            Its a fact and everyone on here knows what your about mate so swing your hook!

            • ROC

              I knew you would deflect the truth when its put to you, this is typical Turk ploy, when you dont have answer to the facts you then turn to personal attacks,

              Most of you are always in denial when presented with facts that you dont have an answer, what the poor Indigenous Tcs have to put with in the North, they would have never dreamed after 44 years they would be fighting for their survival

              • Sam

                I can Answer any Question you want Troll;
                The trouble is you can not handle the True Answers and facts;
                Your Racist mate;

                • ROC

                  So you know more than Sener answer that will you

                  Sener Elcil, I know who knows the truth and its not you.

                  It is not only that Turkish Cypriots have become a minority in their own country, they are now trying to replace the secular education system with religious schools,” said Elcil.

                  • Sam

                    Keeping dreaming Mr Racist!

    • Sam

      Explain what the Turkish side wants for nothing?
      Explain how the Turkish side acts disrespectfully?
      If you cant shed any light on this you wasted your time,

      • ROC

        One word The Anatolian Cypriot

        • Sam

          Second word; Rubbish;

          If I was a Anatolian I would be wonderfully proud;
          If I was a GC I would wonder why I did not stand and fight the Anatolians in 1974 whilst kicking me out my house;
          Know you can have them at your door step as a great neighbour; Word of advice; Behave!

          • ROC

            You now shown you are of a young immature age and no nothing about 74, brush up your historical events before you open your gob, as for being a Anatolian and being proud,go and say that to the assimilated Tc. lets see if he agrees with you after 44 years

            • Sam

              Ok,
              If it makes you happy I’m Anatolian;
              And?
              Anatolians owned Cyprus; GC never has; Factual;
              What are you and your kind?
              The Serfs of the venetians now playing landlords of Cyprus!
              You were the slaves of Cyprus mate and servants to the Italians!
              Get it right will you and know where you stand;

              • ROC

                Now your clutching at straws, because you lost the argument, thats ok, One thing even after everything, I only see one legitimate entity on the Island, and thats the ROC, does not matter how many Anatolians you flood in the North or how many flags you put up or how much you turkifly the north, at the end of the day the world only does business with the true owners and that is the ROC get used to it.

                • Sam

                  Mind your own business with what we TC do in North Cyprus as your kind has blown all chances of any form of unification,

                  You carry on with your Enosis BS and prepare to bend over for EU demands,

                  You can not argue with me as you haven’t the required intelligence so move on and try with someone who will listen to your C….P

      • Gold51

        For land grab…37% of the Republuc of Cyprus.
        For Trying to grab Cyprus EEZ.
        Disrespecting EU Cyprus for not recognising it.
        For invading and killing 5000 GCs.
        For stealing thier lands and filling them up with Anatolian illegale settlers.
        For not honouring its commitments to the Republic of Cyprus as a guarantor. I could go on…
        Food for thought.

        • Sam

          You can go on forever;

          The reality is 1974 was fully justified and approved;
          It had to happen at the time as it was well deserved;

          Why are we not removed if we are not suppose to be in North Cyprus?
          Answer it?????????????

          What did you expect to Ethnic cleanse the TC Pre 1974?
          What are you Expecting now; To continue where you left off from prior to 1974?

          You have the opposite of your wishful dreams coming mate;

  • Gokce Kavak

    Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC – de facto) need to explain that the might be able to get of the Turkish Cypriots’ residence, before 1983, by the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 (south) requiring that you are not an enemy of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 (south) and provided with the legal certainty that are from European Union 🇪🇺 countries, including Greece 🇬🇷.

  • Vladimir

    So, let me understand it: Cyprus may involve into exploration whoever it wants, while Turkish Cyprus is not allowed? Where is Democracy?

    • ROC

      You seem to forget the Gas is owed by the ROC that includes all Cypriots, oh but I forget you idiots do not recognize the ROC, make your mind up where you want to swing, cannot have it both waysl,

    • Gold51

      There is NO SUCH THING as Turkish Cyprus anywhere, as there is NO Cypriot Turkey anywhere.
      Get real for a change you fake..

      • HighTide

        Take a flight from your nearest UK airport and visit Turkish Cyprus, called the TRNC. Don’t forget your passport.

        • ROC

          The last time I saw “TRNC” it was printing on 2ply tissue paper on a roll,

          You are from the UK, you do top being the the best Hypocrite on CM

          • Sam

            And you speak utter lies;
            None of your statements are clarified or carries any weight,
            Utter rubbish,

            • ROC

              TRNC is not recognized and on that fact it clarifies it has no weight in the international community, ROC is the legitimate entity on the Island. Its something you need to get use to, so these are the facts not lies, wish to challenge me be my guest but use facts not rubbish

      • ROC

        Vlad is not from Cyprus neither is HT his is from the UK, both are propaganda trolls,that dont give a 4xxxxx about the True Tc’s

        • Sam

          What difference does it make who is from where?
          What has that got to do with any true and valuable comments?
          The problem with your kind is whenever any Turk makes a viable comment you accuse them of being Anatolian or there liars,
          You need to wake up and accept there is already a Turkish state running in North Cyprus,

          • ROC

            Most of the pro Turkish supporters seem to use the word ” we” I would say none of them represent the Indigenous Tcs. so it does play a role

      • Sam

        How do you come to that conclusion;
        Whilst you drive through Larnaka, Have you not raised your head to the North of Cyprus to see the flag of TRNC as most Human beings can see it as its on the mountains; That is Turkish Cyprus with TC residing there;

        • HighTide

          He can’t. He lives in the UK.

          • Sam

            Hey Ht!
            If he has disabilities its unlikely he can raise his head to look over to the North to see the TRNC flag which is clearly visible,
            He may need some help to raise that head!
            Why else would he deny Turkish Cypriots being on the island unless his also blind,
            Otherwise this guy is living on another Planet!

        • Gold51

          Sam…by painting srupid pictures on the mounting range on the wrong of the mountain that looks like a race tracks with chicken scratch writing on it does not meen you or Turkey own anything….?
          Grow up…face the fact. You cowboys have done everything to get recongnised… in the real world turkeys little corrupt administration trnc is not recongnised… you dont exist.
          A big fat nullity.

      • The True Cypriot

        Go away you moron.

        We are here and going nowhere.

        • Gold51

          Your the moron HTC FACT.
          You got to move there FIRST.

    • Sam

      There is none for TC as far as ROC is concerned,

    • Plasma Dawn

      What does it have to do with democracy? Fairness perhaps, but no democracy is relevant here.

  • HighTide

    It’s a repeat of already tired stories. Turkey, by agreement with the TRNC, is entitled to explore the sea around here and in Turkey’s EEZ. Nobody can stop her.

