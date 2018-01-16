Our View: New government must heed UN warnings over gas

January 16th, 2018 Opinion, Our View 10 comments

Our View: New government must heed UN warnings over gas

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres: all parties must 'make every effort to defuse tensions'

IN HIS report about the renewal of Unficyp’s mandate, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres included his views about hydrocarbon exploration that did not go down well with the Greek Cypriots. This was because, according to several commentators and politicians, he did not recognise the sovereign right of the Cyprus Republic to exploit its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Regarding hydrocarbon explorations in the Cypriot EEZ, Guterres said, “it remains an issue that could lead to tensions between the various stakeholders,” and added that it was essential for “all parties to make every effort to defuse tensions”. The way to defuse tensions was “to ensure that any natural resources found around Cyprus will benefit both communities”, said the secretary-general.

The report came a week after the storm that was raised domestically by President Anastasides’ comments about the Turks “limiting themselves to whatever they are entitled to in the EEZ of the illegal entity”. He made this slip while responding to the latest Turkish threats about explorations currently under way. Many of his critics saw it as a case of ceding the Republic’s EEZ north of the island to Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

It was an exaggerated response, even though it showed that the threats were getting to Anastasiades and he was looking for some way to show how unreasonable Turkey was being. While he had a point, his argument did not have any effect on the UNSG’s report which pointed out that both communities should benefit from natural resources found so that tensions could be avoided. Guterres took Turkey’s threats seriously and felt duty-bound to issue a warning about the possibility of tension to the Cyprus government.

Our politicians chose to ignore the warnings, preferring to utter the usual rhetoric about the Republic’s sovereign rights which are correct in theory, but mean very little in practice especially when a much more powerful country is disputing these rights. The defiant rhetoric may be understandable during election time, but very serious thought needs to be given to the matter.

The new government will need to analyse whether it is able to manage the situation in the event that Turkey decides to push things to the limit, which nobody can rule out. It should also bear in mind that if there is a build-up of tension it might have little control over events.

This is all speculation for now, but the government needs to heed the warning of the UNSG and exercise caution, because nobody will come to Cyprus’ rescue if it all veers out of control.

 

 

 

Print Friendly
  • almostbroke

    The Lilliputians versus next the Brodnignang ! No contest ! Yes John if there is gas/ oil found in sufficient quantities the ‘inside trackers ‘ will find a way to hoover up the profits for themselves !

  • Bob

    More gunboats are needed

  • Peter G

    Regarding all the braying about demarcation of the EEZ to the north and west of the island, it is my belief that Greece and Cyprus should go ahead and do so. The Turks, both RoT and TRNC, didn’t seem to mind when *they* were delineating the maritime border between them, so how can the justify their objections to the Greeks doing the same?

  • Bob

    No one will come to cyprus aid.

  • Peter G

    I do not agree with CM’s interpretation of General Secretary Guterres anodyne statement that all parties should make an effort to avoid tension by ensuring that any natural resources found in Cyprus’ EEZ benefit both communities is an exhortation to the Republic of Cyprus to cease exploration altogether.

    Nor do I agree that it is wrong to point out the logically unsustainable, if not schizophrenic, arguments of Turkey and “official” TCs, that the TCs are possessed of an independent state with its own territory and territorial waters (which they have gifted to Turkey) yet at the same time have the right dictate how the RoC manages the waters it lays claim to.

    Turkey has two interests to promote: (1) Appropriate Cyprus’ EEZ and any resources therein on the basis of its absurd “continental shelf” turcotheory, pursuant to which Cyprus has no EEZ or continental shelf beyond its territorial waters; (2) prevent the RoC from obtaining resources that might entice the TCs away from Turkey’s clutches. The GCs have already indicated that they expect 4/5 of any resources to be applied to TCs until their per capita income reaches that of the GCs, much to the dismay of GC rejectionists. This doesn’t mean giving the money to the TRNC but rather undertaking projects that benefir the TCs.

    I think the RoC should go ahead with the exploration and hopefully locate sufficient hydrocarbons to benefit “both communities.”

  • Bob

    Exact

  • John Mavro

    The sensible among us have always known that the ” ruling elite” and ”leadership” in this anachronistic, backward and dysfunctional backwater, since the days of the foolish Makarios, are morally and ethically bankrupt, dishonest, thieving gangsters and unthinking, unintelligent idiots who have zero perspective and lack any judgement.

    But what is more frightening is that these traitors just do not learn from their mistakes; and continue with their irrational, and sometimes suicidal ”actions” which have brought ONLY destruction upon this unfortunate island.

    Their immaturity. exaggerated and obviously false sense of (over) importance, stupid belief that we are a serious ”player” in world affairs and and ”important” regional power coupled to their complete lack of judgement, false bravado and and under-estimating every one else (after all, they, as they hilariously believe, are the cleverest (idiots) in the world) have brought us untold catastrophes and destruction.

    From Makarios’ bloody mindedness in 1963 and his infamous 13 ”points”, to the 1974 coup in favour of enosis, to the rejection of the 2004 referendum (in addition to countless other reasonable and win-win proposals brought to us by the world powers), to the bankruptcy in 2013 and their parliamentary vote to actually bankrupt the banking system when other far better options were offered to us by the ”stupid” EU who, as these imbeciles kept telling us, were bluffing ending with the 2017 disaster at Crans Montana where a win-win settlement was there for the taking, these charlatans have excelled at ONLY one thing ( besides their ”excellence” in corruption, thieving and criminality): their limitless propensity to bring about self inflicted destruction on their own motherland (and the rest of us) with their lunatic behaviour. Which of course is in pursuit of their self enrichment by the continuous plunder of state and taxpayers.

    It is therefore not in the least surprising that these gangsters are now conducting themselves with such juvenile immaturity in regard to the ”gas” (which we have not found yet in commercially viable quantities!).

    After all, Turkey is an insignificant military and economic power in the region. The TCs have no right to claim ANY of OUR gas finds; and of course, the US, UN, EU, Russia, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan and even both Koreas (now that there is rapprochement there) will come to our aid and evict Turkey from our EEZ. And if that fails, we have another option: we will take Turkey and the TCs to the Nicosia Regional court and obtain a court order evicting them.

    This is how ludicrous these ignorant dwarfs are. Of continuing along their dangerous, mindless route which is guaranteed to end ingloriously for us (at the very least), instead of sitting down and reaching a win-win settlement with the other side.

    We all endorse the UN SG Antonio Guterres’ wise caution and hope that this gas does not become another catastrophe for us.

    And we can actually go further and hope, and this will make the rabid super patriots foam at the mouth, that NO gas is extracted by these thieves (who, undoubtedly, will once again find ways to plunder for themselves). Unless this gas, which of course is discovered in commercial quantities, proves to be the catalyst towards an everlasting win-win settlement to unite the island.

    • Frustrated

      “Win-win” on this accursed island is anathema and lose-lose has always been the preferred path taken by its immature political establishment along with the imbecilic pronouncements of the CEO of various commercial enterprises whose secondary role is being head of the Autocephalos Greek Orthodox Church of Cyprus.
      As for the wretched gas and its potential riches, we’ll believe it when we see it. Far better to focus on the still parlous state of the banks, with their astronomical non-performing loans, and the public sector payroll.

      The north will continue to become Turkified with infrastructure continuing apace. Many on this forum and elsewhere desperately clutch at straws by stating that their ‘brothers’, the TCs, should beware as they’ll be dominated by the settlers. As if they care. That’s as may be but they’d far rather be with them than with the GCs.

  • The True Cypriot

    This is what I warned about – the GCs want to provoke action from Turkey over this issue.

    • ROC..

      Seems you feel it justify to be bullied? Turkey is a bully not just to Cyprus but to other races and countries, what this country needs is a leader that will embrace democrasy and fairness and lead Turkey into the next century as a country respected, right it detested by near all around the world

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close