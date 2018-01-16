Woman to appear in court after accused of stealing €40,000

January 16th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 5 comments

Woman to appear in court after accused of stealing €40,000

A 55-year-old woman being investigated for stealing approximately €40,000 is due to appear in Nicosia District Court on Wednesday.

On January 8, 2018, the woman visited a Co-Op Bank in Nicosia to withdraw a large amount of money from her account, according to the police.

During her visit to the bank she was given a larger sum of money than what she had asked for, after which she left the bank. The cashier reportedly noticed that the money was missing from the till at the end of the day.

After examining CCTV footage, the cashier notified the police, who proceeded to search the 55-year-old woman’s home, where they found the money, for which she made some claims that authorities are investigating.

The 55-year-old was subsequently arrested and appeared in court on Saturday when a four-day remand order was issued.

Print Friendly
  • JS Gost

    …..so the banks have really been fixed well then!

  • Adele is back x

    So incompetent Bank staff ….

    • Plasma Dawn

      A man takes the bust and pays the fare with a €5 bill. The driver, absentmindedly, gives him change from €20. The man takes the change and says nothing. Having realized his mistake a few minutes later, the driver calls the man back and reprimands him for being dishonest and having said nothing. “What do you want from me?” says the man, “How should I know what your fares are?”

      • Adele is back x

        Nice one.

        • Plasma Dawn

          Yes, not unlike what the woman did at the bank.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close