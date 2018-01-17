Agros refuses Troodos water after coliform bacteria found

By Panayiotis Kouloumas

Agros spent four days without a direct water supply before being reconnected on Tuesday after water from Troodos was infected with coliform bacteria.

Two sources which supply Agros with water were found to be contaminated last Thursday during the monthly check from Public Health Services. No residents were taken ill.

Agros municipal council took immediate action, shutting down the supply from Troodos and informing its residents. During this four-day period, the council provided free bottles of mineral water to schools and homes.

Council leader Michael Constantinides told the Cyprus Mail that sources carrying water to Agros from Troodos would no longer be used.

“We will not be using the Troodos sources because the pipe-system is untrustworthy and outdated. Instead we decided to use our own sources,” he said.

Constantinides said that their own system passed all checks on Tuesday after the council hired private firms to clean them over the weekend.

Director of the Public Health Service Albertos Karis denied that the Troodos supply-system was outdated, explaining that the contamination occurred because heavy rainfall in the region caused dirt and impurities to infiltrate those sources closer to ground level.

“During a scheduled check it was found that the water was cloudy, so we sent the water to a lab for microbiological research which showed the presence of coliform bacteria,” he said.

He clarified that the council’s decision to use its own sources could only be a temporary solution and would need to be re-examined during the summer.

Karis stressed that checks on pipe-systems occur regularly, and that in this instance public safety was never under threat due to the effective action taken by everyone involved.

He said the problem in the region has now been solved, although one water source in Troodos has remained shut because small traces of coliform bacteria are still present.