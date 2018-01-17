Apoel go top after beating AEL

Apoel moved to the top of the Cyprus football championship on Wednesday night after beating AEL 2-1 in Nicosia.

Kevin Lafrance opened the scoring for AEL after 43 minutes, but Mickael Pote equalised just two minutes later for the reigning champions.

Nuno Morais hit the winner for the Nicosia giants with a 77th minute penalty.

The win sees Apoel move to the top of the standings for the first time this season on 45 points, two above AEK, and with a game in hand.

Unbeaten Apollon later joined AEK in second place on 43 points when they beat ten-man Omonia 1-0 in Limassol. Hector Yuste scored the only goal of the game in the 28th minute.

In the Cyprus Cup meanwhile, Ayia Napa and Anorthosis played out a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their second round clash, with the Famagusta outfit progressing 4-3 on aggregate.

Paralimni beat Pafos FC 3-2 in the first leg of their second round clash.