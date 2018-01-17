Bitcoin slumps to $10,000 after losing half its value

January 17th, 2018 Business 1 comments

Bitcoin slid to $10,000 on Wednesday for the first time since Dec. 1, leaving the cryptocurrency down by close to half from its peak hit last month.

Bitcoin, the largest and most prominent cryptocurrency, fell more than 11 percent to hit $10,000 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, amid worries about a regulatory clampdown.

The cryptocurrency touched a peak of almost $20,000 in December – and indeed crossed over that threshold on some exchanges – but has since been roiled by several large sell-offs.

  • HighTide

    My consolation to those who were still flogging cyber’values’ last week right here.

