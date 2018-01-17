Highlights of Australian Open – Day 3

0750 OSTAPENKO ADVANCES

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko fired 35 winners past China’s Duan Yingying, to claim a 6-3 3-6 6-4 victory in the second round.

0700 WOZNIACKI COMPLETES STUNNING COMEBACK

World number two Caroline Wozniacki roared back from 5-1 down in the final set, saving two match points, to beat Croatian Jana Fett 3-6 6-2 7-5.

“I’m very proud of the way I came back. I just tried to mentally stay focused. It was very hard, and she was playing well,” Wozniacki said after the match.

“All of a sudden seeing myself down, almost out of the tournament, I started playing better and started playing the tennis that I wanted to play.

0630 CILIC EASES INTO ROUND THREE

Sixth seed Marin Cilic hit 40 winners, including 20 aces, on his way to a 6-1 7-5 6-2 second-round victory over Portugal’s Joao Sousa.

Cilic will next face American Ryan Harrison, who beat Uruguay’s 31st seed Pablo Cuevas 6-4 7-6(5) 6-4.

0540 TSONGA BATTLES PAST SHAPOVALOV IN MARATHON

Former Australian Open finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga came back from 5-2 down in the final set to beat Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov 3-6 6-3 1-6 7-6(4) 7-5 after three hours and 37 minutes of play.

0410 EDMUND EASES PAST ISTOMIN

Briton Kyle Edmund, who overcame last year’s U.S. Open finalist Kevin Anderson two days ago, beat Denis Istomin 6-2 6-2 6-4 to reach the third round.

0345 SVITOLINA SURVIVES SINIAKOVA SCARE

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina came from a set down to beat Czech Katerina Siniakova 4-6 6-2 6-1 and book a spot in the third round.

Ukrainian Svitolina will next face 15-year-old compatriot Marta Kostyuk, who beat Australian wildcard Olivia Rogowska 6-3 7-5. She is the youngest player to reach a grand slam third round since Mirjana Lucic-Baroni at the 1997 U.S. Open.

“I remember being at that age. No pressure. Second round, creating history and all that,” the 26-year-old Rogowska said. “She (Kostyuk) came out firing so credit to her. She’s going to be a really good player.”

0310 BENCIC BOWS OUT

Two days after beating Venus Williams in the first round, Swiss Belinda Bencic started flat and never recovered in a 6-1 6-3 defeat by Thai qualifier Luksika Kumkhum.

0150 CARRENO BUSTA INTO ROUND THREE

Pablo Carreno Busta, a U.S. Open semi-finalist last year, is the first player from the men’s field through to the third round after the 10th seed’s opponent, Gilles Simon, retires hurt while trailing 6-2 3-0.

0128 PAVLYUCHENKOVA UPSET BY BONDARENKO

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the Russian 15th seed, has been knocked out by Ukraine’s Kateryna Bondarenko in a 6-2 6-3 second round upset on Hisense Arena.

“I am really happy, I don’t really like playing first match but I guess it worked okay today,” said the world number 94.

Play got underway on schedule at 11 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) at Melbourne Park, where the temperature was 24 degrees Celsius and forecast to peak at 29