Limassol seeking to be top cruise destination

Limassol municipality is looking to rekindle the interest of cruise organisers for the city to become a top cruise destination, the mayor said on Wednesday.

Nicolaides said that cruises to Marseilles and Haifa, scheduled to take place in March and April, are part of that effort.

It is a goal shared by DP World Limassol, the company that operates the multi-purpose terminal at the city’s port.

Mayor of Limassol Nikos Nicolaides and representatives of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber held a meeting on Wednesday focusing on a series of related issues.

“Cruises are a key component of our city`s tourism, but also of the revitalisation of the city centre” Limassol Mayor told the Cyprus News Agency.

“It is extremely important to render Limassol a top cruise destination.”

He also talked about the possibility of adding in-between stops at Greek islands in the cruise schedule going to Haifa.