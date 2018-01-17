Minister urges women to take cervical cancer test

Around 30 women in Cyprus are diagnosed annually with cervical cancer, Minister of Health Giorgos Pamborides said on Wednesday.

“Cervical cancer is still the world’s fourth most common cancer in women, with 500,000 new cases annually worldwide,” he said, speaking at a press conference on the occasion of European Cervical Prevention Cancer week.

The minister said that between 2010 and 2014 there were fewer than 10 deaths per year from cervical cancer, while in 2015 and 2016, 14 and 13 women respectively lost their lives.

He said that this type of cancer can be prevented, treated and defeated provided that women take the necessary Papanikolaou test and added that his ministry aimed to minimise the number of new cases in Cyprus.

Beginning with the school year 2016-17, the ministry has taken a series of preventive measures including providing the HPV vaccine to thousands of girls in public and private schools.

The ministry’s intention, he said, was to extend the vaccination programme to include boys and other age groups.