New freight terminal for airport

Transport Minister Marios Demetriades announced on Wednesday the creation of a new freight terminal at Larnaca airport, following a cabinet decision.

Demetriades said he hoped that within the next few weeks there could be calls for tender.

“The documents are prepared and they are currently at the treasury for which we’re waiting for the final approval.”

According to Demetriades, the project has a timeline of 30+5 years meaning that it will still be open for extensions, irrespective of the expiration date with the current airport operator, Hermes.